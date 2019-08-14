Share

What better way to stay in shape than to have a fitness tracker to keep you in check. Fitbit has certainly made a name for itself when it comes to smartwatches particularly geared for fitness and the Versa makes for a sterling addition to its lineup. If you’re hesitant to get it at its standard list price of $200, then you might want to check out Amazon’s deal that gives you the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for 15% less. Cash in $170 for a cool wearable and walk away with $30 in savings.

Fitbit claims “there’s a Versa for everyone” as it comes in a variety of styles and editions like the Versa Lite to match every personality and price point. Moreover, with the option to interchange bands, the possibilities in terms of design could be endless. Similar to the Apple Watch, the Versa sports a squarish anodized aluminum watch body attached to silicone straps that make for a comfortable and breathable fit even when worn to sleep.

It wouldn’t be one of the best fitness trackers without its impeccable activity tracking. You can count on the Versa to give you the key metrics specific to more than 15 exercise modes as well as your sleep stages. Since it is water-resistant to depths up to 50 meters, you should be able to take it with you to the pool but not to the sauna or hot tub. It is also well equipped with a heart rate monitor to determine your cardio fitness level, built-in GPS to account for pace and direction, plus, Female Health to record your period cycle.

The Versa runs with Fitbit’s very own operating system (Fitbit OS) to facilitate a fluid interface. With Bluetooth 4.0, you’ll instantly have access to typical smartphone notifications such as calls, texts, emails, app alerts, and whatnot. Though Fitbit is compatible with more than 200 devices be it iOS, Android, or Windows, Android users just get to have a wee bit more advantage with the ability to send quick replies.

Two additional features you won’t find in the Versa Lite, is the Versa’s capability to store and play more than 300 songs, as well as having onscreen workouts to coach you through every move, track swim laps, and floors climbed. The Versa’s Special Edition just ups the ante with the provision of Fitbit Pay. A feature you’ll find true to all editions however is its battery life that can last about four or more days depending on use. Get the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for you while supplies last and definitely while it’s on sale for $170 on Amazon.

Looking for Fitbit alternatives? Check out the best bargains on smartwatches for August, and more on our curated deals page.

