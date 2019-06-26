Digital Trends
Walmart drops $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone

Erica Katherina
By
Samsung Galaxy S10
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you’re looking to buy a premium smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a solid bet. Following suit from Amazon’s $100 price cut, Walmart is also offering the unlocked version of this model (Prism Black, 128GB) at a $100 discount. Its sale price of $800 is less than what you’d pay your carrier to lease the device. This phone is also perfect for frequent international travelers since it’s not tied to any particular carrier.

The Galaxy S10 sits right between the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10 Plus. It has all the makings of a great smartphone, including an excellent display, speedy performance, daylong battery life, and versatile camera.

This phone flaunts a stunning 6.1-inch bezel-less display and a new screen technology called the Dynamic AMOLED. It’s the first screen to be HDR10+ certified, providing a crisp and bright picture perfect for watching movies and other multimedia content. On the downside, its thin bezels can cause you to accidentally activate the screen or tap on random letters on the virtual keyboard when it’s open.

Just like the rest of the 2019 Galaxy S10 lineup, the S10 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor (a flagship chipset that powers most high-end Android phones). Games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Mobile and Alto’s Odyssey run without a hint of lag. It also comes with a whopping 128GB of internal storage, large enough to store your growing collection of apps, photos, movies, and music.

The Galaxy S10’s battery life compares well to that of the S10 Plus. Its 3,400mAh battery can get you through a solid day of usage. It also sports an innovative Wireless PowerShare feature thateffectively turns it into a wireless charging pad. You can juice up any Qi-enabled product by simply placing it on the back of the phone.

There are three cameras on the back of the S10: A standard 12-megapixel variable aperture lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This triple-camera setup offers more versatility than single- or dual-lens cameras. It does a good job of capturing photos with strong details and rich colors, although it struggles a bit in low-light conditions. Other noteworthy camera features are the Live Focus (Samsung’s Portrait mode), a 4K HDR video recording capability, and a 10-megapixel front camera that takes awesome selfies.

The Galaxy S10 normally rings in at $900, but with Walmart’s price cut, you can get it for $100 off. You can order the unlocked version (Prism Black, 128GB) today for only $800.

Looking for other smartphone deals? Find great deals on iPhones and early Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

