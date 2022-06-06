 Skip to main content
Pad your game collection with the GameStop Buy 2, Get 1 sale

Lucas Coll
By

Summer is coming fast, and it feels like it’s already arrived in many parts of the U.S. That means that many of us (especially students) are about to enjoy some more free time along with that sunny weather. If your summer fun includes kicking back with some gaming when it’s just too hot and humid to enjoy the great outdoors, then the GameStop Buy 2, Get 1 Sale is the perfect opportunity to pad your game library and save some cash. More than 400 titles for the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch are eligible for the promotion, so if you’re looking to get your game on this summer, don’t sleep on these deals. Here’s what you need to know.

The GameStop Buy 2, Get 1 promotion is as straightforward as it sounds: Buy two games, and you can choose one free title that’s equal to or less in value than the cheapest of the two you paid for. Another way of thinking about it is that you’re buying three games but getting the cheapest one free (if they’re the same price, you’ll get one free all the same).

The Buy 2, Get 1 sale is valid for more than 400 games in stock at GameStop, too. Selections include titles for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. Some of our favorite picks include Super Mario Odyssey, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2, <em>No More Heroes 3</em>, Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and <em>Tales of Arise</em>, to name only a few highlights of the sale. Note that this is just a handful of many — with more than 400 games eligible for the B2G1 offer, there’s sure to be something here that’s to your liking.

Certain titles are also only available for select consoles depending on availability, so don’t drag your feet. The GameStop Buy 2, Get 1 sale is underway right now and there’s not a minute to waste. This is the perfect chance to stack a few new games for the summer and keep some money in your pocket. If you do a fair amount of shopping at GameStop (either online or in-store), then you may also want to consider signing up for the PowerUp Rewards Pro program to enjoy cashback and other bonuses. For the month of June, PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get free same-day delivery on all orders over $49 for available in-stock items.

