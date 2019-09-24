The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire smartwatch gets a $165 discount from Amazon

Smartwatches enable us to stay connected on the go while fitness trackers support an active lifestyle. Although the Apple Watch seems to generate the most buzz, Garmin is a top-notch brand that offers the functionality of two wearables in one. The Garmin Fenix 5 Saphire is a flagship model that lives up to its name as a sterling multisport GPS watch. It typically retails for $600 and before you say no to such a steep price, Amazon sweetens the deal with a $165 discount that makes it available for just $435. You can also slash another $50 off after you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa.

The Fenix 5 Sapphire is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. Its rugged exterior attests to that with a 47mm watch face under a sapphire lens that makes it less prone to scratches or breakage. The stainless steel bezel reinforces its durability while its 1.2-inch full-color Garmin Chroma Display and 240 x 240-pixel resolution make it readable in any light. As for style, you’ll have no trouble sporting this premium wearable anywhere with interchangeable bands that allow you to swap the silicone strap for something more polished like metal or leather.

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire

As a fitness tracker, activity tracking is where the Fenix 5 undoubtedly shines with sophisticated training and fitness metrics. More than the ability to count your steps or monitor your sleep, the Elevate wrist heart rate technology plays a vital role as it provides data for calories burned to correspond to the intensity of your chosen workout. Training Status and Training Effect allows you to gauge its efficacy while the VO2 max estimator lets you know just how much oxygen you consume per minute.

Garmin’s Fenix 5 comes with advanced running dynamics so that you’ll have an idea how you can improve your overall form and performance with physiological metrics. Since this is a multisport watch, you are equipped with more than a few activity profiles such as skiing, paddle sports, golf, and swimming with its water-resistance of 100 meters. Moreover, you’ll never be lost with access to outdoor sensors including GPS, GLONASS satellite reception, and a three-axis compass.

As a capable smartwatch, the Fenix 5 syncs with a compatible iOS or Android device to enable smart notifications. Once paired and connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to review your stats and engage with an online fitness community through the Garmin Connect mobile app. The Connect IQ store, on the other hand, will let you personalize your watch from changing the watch face, adding data fields, to getting apps or widgets.

With a battery life that can last 24 hours to two weeks depending on use, you’ll be more than able to maximize the chuck load of features attached to the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire. It may not be budget-friendly but fitness enthusiasts and adventure seekers would be geared with a dynamic wearable for $435 from Amazon.

Looking for something more savings? Browse through our curated deals page to get the best bargains on smartwatches, or opt for affordable Fitbit alternatives.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations