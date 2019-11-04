Amazon cuts up to 53% off these Fitbit and Garmin fitness trackers

Hunting for a reliable activity tracker isn’t easy, especially with the growing number of options available on the market. While iOS fans have their heart set on an Apple Watch, fitness buffs and adventure junkies may find themselves more equipped with a Garmin or Fitbit on their wrist.

Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on the Fitbit Alta HR and Garmin Vivosmart HR+. Both these budget-friendly fitness trackers have gotten even more affordable after spectacular price cuts of as much as 53% off. If you’re new to the world of fitness tracking and not after the fancy features of the high-end models, then don’t miss out on these awesome deals.

Fitbit Alta HR, Large, Black – $74 ($56 Off)

Fitbit’s dedication to rolling out fitness trackers that excel in both style and features has made it a top brand in the industry. The same can be expected in the Fitbit Alta HR, a tracker ideal for casual athletes. Despite lacking the bells and whistles of the premium Fitbits, it makes an attractive pick not only because of its price tag but also due to its impressive functions.

For starters, the Fitbit Alta HR comes with all-day tracking for heart rate, steps taken, distance, active minutes, and calories burned. It also has a function called Sleep Stages which monitors how well and how much time you’ve spent in each stage of your sleep – Wake, REM, Light, and Deep. It can even identify irregularities and disruptions in your sleeping patterns and give you suggestions on how you can improve your sleep through the Sleep Insights. The tracker does this by drawing correlations between activities that might be affecting your resting hours.

Moving on to its expansive fitness tracking capabilities, this Fitbit tracker is packed with SmartTrack. It’s an auto-recognition feature that automatically recognizes exercises like aerobics, walks, and cycling sessions. To help reach your goals, this Fitbit tracker can also provide you with insights about the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of your workout routine. It will also send you reminders to move in the form of friendly on-screen messages that encourage you to reach mini-goals of 250 steps every hour. Setting a new goal and following your progress are made easy with the companion Fitbit app.

Sporting a monochrome OLED display, the Alta HR makes it easy for you to view your statistics, notifications, and activity reminders. Its band is interchangeable should you wish to tailor your look to suit different occasions. Kickstart an active lifestyle while staying connected to the world around you by getting your hands on the Fitbit Alta HR. All colors of the large band variant are discounted at the moment, but the best price we’ve seen is for the black model. Stock will be available on November 10, but you can already order today for only $74.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+, Regular Fit, Imperial/Kona Purple –$85 ($95 Off)

If you want something a little bit richer in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for. It has a built-in GPS that tracks your performance during almost any session, which then gives you more accurate data about how fast and how far you traveled. It also comes with a waterproof rating of up to 50 meters, so you can track your swimming performance or wear it in the shower or rain with no problem.

Another thing worth noting about this Garmin fitness tracker is its dedicated running metrics. It offers additional running data over the older HR model, which includes personal record, Auto Pause, Auto Lap, walk/run mode, and virtual pacer. There’s also no need to manually start a timed activity as the Garmin Move IQ can detect activities like walking, biking, running, elliptical training, and swimming. All-day tracking for steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed, heart rate, intensity minutes, as well as move reminders are available as well.

If you’re keen about constantly beating your activity level, the Vivosmart HR+ can help. It will assign you a new attainable daily step goal as you meet your milestones, gradually pushing you to achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle. And since you have access to the Garmin Connect app, you’ll be able to save, plan, and share your activities and even compete with other users.

Similar to most fitness trackers and smartwatches, this Garmin band can display notifications and control music when connected to your smartphone. The always-on touchscreen display makes it easy for you to view stats and alerts and is readable even under direct sunlight. Don’t pass up the chance to score a brand-name fitness tracker at a massive 53% off.

