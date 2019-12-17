Amazon discounts these Garmin fitness trackers for adults and kids

Adopting a more active lifestyle is always a good move and doing it with the right person can make it even better. Getting the motivation to stay in tiptop shape may not be as easy, especially during the holidays. Having a fitness tracker can be useful in keeping your focus and help you understand more about your body just like a fitness coach would.

Right now, Amazon has Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ and Vivofit Jr. 2 on sale to get you and little ones in the groove of getting fit. This way, you can become healthy for yourself while setting an example.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ — $75 ($105 off)

The Vivosmart HR+ sets itself apart from other fitness trackers by delivering more than the expected steps, calories burnt, floors climbed, or active minutes. Its activity tracking is instantly boosted with the built-in GPS while its Move IQ feature can automatically detect and track your walking, running, biking, swimming, elliptical training, and rollerblading too when you want to switch things up. Needless to say, you’ll have no issue getting it wet with water resistance to 50 meters.

With Elevate wrist heart rate technology, you’ll be able to track your resting and active heart rate for as long as you have this wearable on. When it notices you’ve been inactive for quite a while, a gentle vibration alert should be enough to remind you. And with access to long-term progress tracking through the Garmin Connect app, you might just be encouraged all the more to keep your momentum going. Moreover, the app is also a portal to an online fitness community where you are not only provided with an attainable daily step goal, but you can also save, plan, and share your activity, or challenge other members.

Bluetooth facilitates a seamless connection with your smartphone to receive notifications for texts, calls, emails, calendars, and social media as well as enable controls for music playback. With both GPS and HR mode employed, Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ is expected to last up to eight hours and up to five days on smartwatch mode.

Usually priced at $180, you can get this slick and dynamic wearable on Amazon for only $75.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 — $50 ($20 off)

Getting kids a fitness tracker could be a better gift than a toy and a good way to keep them productive as much as it could help parents monitor their health and wellness. The Vivofit Jr 2 may not be as advanced as the version for adults but it will surely get them through playtime. And since it’s Disney-themed, young ones would surely not mind wearing their favorite characters on their wrist as much as they could be amused by the customizable color screen.

Parents will now be able to get their kids excited to do chores, homework, or brush their teeth as each accomplished activity will unlock new adventures, minigames, and icons integrated on the watch. Parents will simply be able to schedule reminders, assign tasks and rewards through the Vivofit Jr app. They cam also set up multiple profiles and view stats for each child including their steps and sleep.

The Garmin Connect app is likewise accessible to enable parents to link up their friends in the community to engage in friendly competitions with your kiddo and leave comments for each other in the app when the challenge is active. And since kids aren’t really the most careful, the Vivofit Jr 2 sports a durable and swim-friendly design.

Keep active and get your kids started young with a cool Disney-themed Vivofit Jr from Garmin selling for only $50 instead of $70.

