Amazon drops up to $105 off these Garmin fitness trackers

When it comes to sporting a wearable, smartwatches can be considered as miniature phones on your wrist, whereas fitness trackers are more like virtual workout buddies. If you’re trying to cut down and adopt a more active lifestyle, Garmin’s lineup of fitness trackers keeps you in check with more than a few wellness features to boot along with some smart capabilities. Right now, you can save as much as $105 when you order either the Garmin Vivosmart 4 or HR+ from Amazon.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 — $30 off

More than having the means to monitor your steps, calories burnt, floors climbed, and heart rate, Garmin’s Vivosmart 4 can also track specific exercises such as walking, cycling, elliptical training, and swimming. It also comes with preloaded activity timers to accurately track your workout, and if you forgot to set it up, you can count on its Move IQ feature to automatically detect your workout and start timing. It would also remind you to move when it notices inactivity and send you encouragement to keep it up when you meet your fitness goal.

This wearable lacks a GPS tracker but it tries to make up with more than a few monitoring tools. In times of stress, you can find its feature for all-day stress tracking and relaxation breathing timer useful to help take the edge off. The Pulse Ox sensor then estimates your blood-oxygen levels as much as it can make you aware of sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. There is also Advanced Sleep Monitoring that records movements and quality of sleep and a Body Battery that measures your energy levels.

The Vivosmart 4 is one fitness band that you’d easily be able to match with any outfit scoring 3.5 stars in our review. Its design is fashionable, lightweight, and comfortable with an oblong tracker unit built-in to the one-piece silicone band. The OLED touchscreen display is readable in any light but since its quite small, you might have to pick up your phone to refer to your phone to view all your stats. Syncing your device will also enable you to get real-time vibration alerts for all notifications including texts and calls.

With a long-lasting battery that can stretch up to seven days, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 can be your everyday companion for just $100 instead of $130 on Amazon.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ — $105 Off

If a missing GPS tracker was a dealbreaker, the Vivosmart HR+ will not disappoint. Apart from the basic fitness features the Vivosmart 4 offers, it provides running metrics and makes use of GPS satellite signals to give you a more cohesive rundown of distance traveled, the time it took you, as well as the route you took. This applies to any activity from running to rollerblading. And since it’s water-resistant for up to 50 meters, you can take this along with you to the pool or the shower, as much as you can sweat in it and workout no matter the weather.

With Elevate wrist heart rate technology, you’ll be able to track your resting and active heart rate for as long as you have this wearable on. Like the Vivosmart 4, you are pushed to keep moving with a gentle vibration, once its move bar reaches its limit. To keep you motivated, the Vivosmart HR+ makes long-term progress tracking easier as all your stats are automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app which is also a portal to an online fitness community. Not only are you provided with an attainable daily step goal, but you can also save, plan, and share your activity, or challenge other members.

Bluetooth facilitates a seamless connection with your smartphone to receive notifications for texts, calls, emails, calendars, and social media as well as enable controls for music playback. With both GPS and HR mode employed, Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ is expected to last up to eight hours and up to five days on smartwatch mode.

Usually priced at $180, you can get this slick and dynamic wearable on Amazon for only $75.

Looking for more wearable options? Check out what we have on Fitbit alternatives, Apple Watch, and which Black Friday sale to watch out for on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations