If you’re a student looking for a new laptop or want to treat someone to a portable notebook for the new year, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around right here. You can get your hands on this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $139. You’re saving $20 off the regular price of $159, but hold up before you start planning what to spend those savings on! This deal is already flying off the shelves, so if you don’t want to miss out, make sure you add it to your basket and checkout right now, before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Great for everyday use at school or college, the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook packs an Intel Pentium Silver N5040 processor and 4GB of RAM. That’s plenty of power to see you through most tasks, from typing up reports to browsing the web and presentations. The 15.6-inch screen boasts Full HD resolution, and this laptop comes with Windows 10 Home (S Mode), giving you access to all the tools and features you need.

Storing all your documents and photos is a breeze with 128GB of fast eMMC storage, and with the included microSD card slot you can expand your storage up to 512GB. There’s a front-facing 1.0MP webcam for online classes or Google Meet calls with friends, as well as a built-in mic and stereo speakers, so you can always hear what’s happening and be heard clearly. There’s even Bluetooth so you can connect your favorite wireless headphones. You won’t find yourself tied to a power outlet with this laptop either, as it packs up to 8.5 hours of battery life, enough to see you through a full day of studies.

Whether studying or working from home, this notebook’s portability is one of its best features. It’s ultra-slim, measuring just 0.8 inches thick, and weighs in at just 4.2 pounds, making it the perfect companion to sling into a bag or backpack for productivity on the go. It also includes plenty of ports to attach peripherals, including 2 x USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, and an HDMI port.

Treat the student in your life to this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook or pick it up for yourself today for less. Right now, it’s going for just $139, down from $159, saving an impressive $20 off the regular price. But with no guarantee this deal will still be around tomorrow, we’d recommend jumping on this today if you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations