Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.

If you don’t know where to start your search for a student laptop, you should check out Walmart’s discounts for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, Lenovo Ideapad 3i, and HP 17 Laptop. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if one of these items stands out for you, don’t hesitate to click the Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $399, was $445

Get your schoolwork done quickly and efficiently with the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which features a 15.6-inch LCD screen at Full HD resolution, and powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for multitasking purposes. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD for ample storage to install your essential apps, a 1.0MP front-facing camera and built-in microphone for attending online classes, and a battery that can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. It weighs just 4.2 pounds, so whether you’re moving around school or constantly switching between the rooms at home, it’s not too difficult to bring along with you. The Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is available from Walmart for just $399, after a $46 discount to the laptop’s original price of $445.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i — $429, was $699

Lenovo is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and that’s because of products like the Lenovo Ideapad 3i. Students won’t have any problems getting their tasks done with the laptop’s Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for crash-free multitasking between several apps at a time. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, enough space to install the software that you use and safeguard your important files, and a 14-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels on two sides for a clear look at whatever you’re working on. You can purchase the Lenovo Ideapad 3i from Walmart at $270 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $429 from its original price of $699.

HP 17 Laptop — $499, was $679

Like Lenovo, HP is among the most popular brands in the computing industry, offering laptops for all kinds of users. Students will love the HP 17 Laptop, which runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for smooth, lag-free multitasking between apps. You’ll be seen clearly when attending online classes because of the HP True Vision HD Camera, and you’ll also see all the details on the laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution. Install your apps and store your files in the 512GB SSD, and enjoy up to 6 hours and 30 minutes of usage on a single charge. If you think this is the perfect choice, then take advantage of Walmart’s $180 discount that brings the price of the HP 17 Laptop down to $499, from its original price of $679.

Walmart’s offers for these student laptops are seriously tempting, but if you’re looking for other kinds of laptops, you can still avail yourself of discounts from different retailers. To help you look for the perfect option, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now.

