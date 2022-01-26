  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

Aaron Mamiit
By

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.

If you don’t know where to start your search for a student laptop, you should check out Walmart’s discounts for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, Lenovo Ideapad 3i, and HP 17 Laptop. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if one of these items stands out for you, don’t hesitate to click the Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $399, was $445

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook with a 15.6-inch screen, in silver.

Get your schoolwork done quickly and efficiently with the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which features a 15.6-inch LCD screen at Full HD resolution, and powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for multitasking purposes. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD for ample storage to install your essential apps, a 1.0MP front-facing camera and built-in microphone for attending online classes, and a battery that can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. It weighs just 4.2 pounds, so whether you’re moving around school or constantly switching between the rooms at home, it’s not too difficult to bring along with you. The Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is available from Walmart for just $399, after a $46 discount to the laptop’s original price of $445.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i — $429, was $699

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop, viewed from the front and the back.

Lenovo is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and that’s because of products like the Lenovo Ideapad 3i. Students won’t have any problems getting their tasks done with the laptop’s Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for crash-free multitasking between several apps at a time. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, enough space to install the software that you use and safeguard your important files, and a 14-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels on two sides for a clear look at whatever you’re working on. You can purchase the Lenovo Ideapad 3i from Walmart at $270 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $429 from its original price of $699.

HP 17 Laptop — $499, was $679

The HP 17 Laptop with Windows 11.

Like Lenovo, HP is among the most popular brands in the computing industry, offering laptops for all kinds of users. Students will love the HP 17 Laptop, which runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for smooth, lag-free multitasking between apps. You’ll be seen clearly when attending online classes because of the HP True Vision HD Camera, and you’ll also see all the details on the laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution. Install your apps and store your files in the 512GB SSD, and enjoy up to 6 hours and 30 minutes of usage on a single charge. If you think this is the perfect choice, then take advantage of Walmart’s $180 discount that brings the price of the HP 17 Laptop down to $499, from its original price of $679.

More laptop deals

Walmart’s offers for these student laptops are seriously tempting, but if you’re looking for other kinds of laptops, you can still avail yourself of discounts from different retailers. To help you look for the perfect option, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$899 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$450 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over 1 terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$497 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. This laptop has the perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart
Use eCoupon THINKJAN

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (Ryzen 5, RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,384 $2,129
Lenovo's new 16-inch ThinkBook pairs a gorgeous 1600p 16" display with beefy hardware that can even handle gaming. It's all the laptop you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$3,300 $3,599
The classically inspired ThinkPad T15 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion 13 Laptop (11th gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$600 $780
With an 11th-gen Core processor backed by 16GB of RAM, this laptop can run multiple applications at once without an issue. Battery life is great, which means you can stay productive even on the go. more
Buy at HP
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

MSI Sword and Crosshair gaming laptops are ON SALE today

MSI Crosshair 15 Laptop on White Background

Save up to $470 on Dell laptop deals for your small business

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal january 2022 laptop

Save over $100 with these Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

Best Asus laptop deals for January 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a Vizio TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Canada

An image from inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kyocera’s DuraSport 5G makes me miss the Galaxy S8 Active

The Kyocera Durasport 5G can survive cold temperatures.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invites roll out for February 9

Samsung's Galaxy S22 invite.

Call of Duty to reportedly stay on PlayStation through 2023

A soldier wearing a gas mask in Call of Duty: Warzone

Disney+ officially orders a new Percy Jackson series

Percy uses his powers as his two friends stand by him in The Lightning Thief.

Newegg has fantastic gaming monitor deals today — but hurry!

Nixeus EDG 27inch screen from the front with text 'AMD Radeon Freesync'

This deal will convince you to try bone conduction headphones

best bone conduction headphones aftershokz aeropex open ear wireless 1