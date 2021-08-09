  1. Deals
Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

It’s expensive being a student and starting out or returning to college. If you can’t afford to buy a laptop out right before you head back to class, there is an answer. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook for just $17 per month with the Affirm monthly payment scheme. With no hidden fees and a real-time decision within minutes, you’ll know exactly what to pay every month while gaining the benefit of a new laptop in time for school. It’s the ideal way of getting the technology you need without having to spend a lot in one bulk sum.

So, what does the Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook offer for the price? While Gateway doesn’t feature on our look at the best laptop brands, it’s still pretty reliable, especially for this price. For just $17 per month, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of storage. It won’t challenge the likes of the best budget laptops out there but it has a solid set of specs that mean you’ll still be able to get your work done on the move. With an 8.5-hour battery life, you’ll easily be able to type up notes for class throughout the day before heading home and watching some streaming content before you need to plug this Gateway notebook into a power source.

Other benefits include a 1MP webcam for when you need to take video calls plus there’s a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 Personal so you can easily get your work done via the cloud without any issue. Keen to express yourself? You can even choose between gray, blue, green, or red color schemes so this laptop truly feels like your own device.

Simply put, the Gateway Notebook won’t blow your budget in any way but you’ll still feel like you’ve bought yourself a great new piece of technology. It’s the east of both worlds if you’re on a tight budget and worried about overstretching yourself while you’re at school. Snap it up now while stocks last.

More laptop deals

If you’re able to stretch to paying for a new laptop in one lump sum then the back-to-school laptop deals are well worth checking out. Alternatively, more general laptop deals can also reap plenty of benefits with the tightest of budgets likely to gain most from the Chromebook deals going on right now. Whatever your budget or need, there’s a great offer for you and we’ve tracked it down to save you the effort.

Plus additional $100 off for students

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Late 2020 Model)

$900 $1,000
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,322 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

HP 15 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$399 $449
Grab a new HP laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy
