If you are looking to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank, check out Best Buy’s 43% discount on the Google Pixel 3. That is a massive $350 discount on our current best camera phone. To make the offer even sweeter, the retail giant is throwing in a free Google Nest Hub. Get great value for your money with this incredible smartphone deal.

Usually $800, the Just Black Google Pixel 3 with 64GB memory is down to $450 when you choose to activate today. This Best Buy deal saves you a whopping $350 – more than the discounted price of the other Android smartphone deal we recently featured. An offer this good will attract other buyers, so make sure to order now before stocks run out.

Until our staff publishes the reviews of the new Apple iPhones, the Google Pixel 3 remains seated as the best smartphone available. It captures impressive photos using machine learning and artificial intelligence instead of relying on super-advanced camera technology. In fact, its 12.2-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera are not considered impressive compared to those of other flagship phones. But that will not prevent you from taking selfies and landscape photos that are almost always Instagram-worthy.

Camera aside, simply being a Google phone makes the Pixel 3 a great pick. It actually runs the Android operating system as the company intends, and receives security and larger feature updates first before other Android phones. Plus, the Pixel 3 is guaranteed to receive updates for a longer period than many other Android flagships.

The increasing usefulness of Google Assistant also improves your experience with the Pixel 3. One of these genuinely helpful features is the Call Screening. It allows you to answer the phone with voice commands and see a live transcription of what the caller is saying.

With Best Buy slashing $350 off its price, the Google Pixel 3 is one of the best bang-for-the-buck smartphones you can get today. Purchasing this smartphone also automatically gives you six months of free YouTube Music. Adding a free Google Nest Hub to this smartphone deal just makes it even more irresistible. Make sure to order now while stock is on hand.

