With all the exciting smartphone sales popping up, Labor Day 2019 has proven to be a great time to upgrade to a newer model. Best Buy is one of the sites to go this weekend for sweet discounts on quality devices. They are currently offering the best price for the Google Pixel 3 — an incredible $300. This is an unbelievable chance to own a great Apple iPhone alternative and the best camera phone at less than half the original price.

Enjoy a massive $500 discount on the usually $800 Google Pixel 3 when you purchase from Best Buy today. You can even choose to activate your phone later and still save a huge amount. A deal this good will attract other buyers, so hurry and order now. Complete your mobile upgrade with one of these Labor Day smartwatch discounts we found.

Most flagship smartphones have great cameras, but the Google Pixel 3 stands above all by capturing remarkable photos. It has a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a front-facing camera with two 8-megapixel lenses. These components are supported by Google’s machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance your photography in several ways. With this smartphone, you will enjoy taking selfies and landscape photos that are almost always Instagram-worthy.

Another reason why the Pixel 3 is a great pick is simply because it is a Google phone. It runs Android as the company intends it to. It is also the first to receive security and larger feature updates, making it on par with Apple in terms of timely updates. Plus, this model is guaranteed to get updates for a longer time than many other Android flagships.

If the points we raised above are not enough to convince you to get the Google Pixel 3, Best Buy’s eye-popping $500 price cut will. This brings Google’s flagship phone from a high of $800 down to a very reasonable $300. That is the same price as the smaller Pixel 3a is now at the same store. Hurry and place your order now before supplies run out.

Looking for more savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and headphones? Check our curated deals page to stay posted on the latest and most exciting tech discounts throughout the year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations