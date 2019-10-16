Although Google only recently started offering its own smartphones, the tech giant behind the Android mobile operating system has had a fantastic run with its Pixel devices. Since the first model launched in 2016, the Google Pixel lineup has come to offer some of the best Android phones (and best values) you can find today, and Best Buy has a limited-time offer that lets you snag a free gift card worth up to $150 when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

The first generation of the Pixel was rolled out as an all-new flagship Android phone in October 2016, and Google has released a new refresh every year since. Earlier in 2019, Google expanded the stable with the more budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and the company just revealed the new fourth-generation Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at its recent October event.

We got a chance to spend some hands-on time with the new Pixels at Google’s event in New York City, and to no one’s surprise, they’re a marked improvement over their predecessors. The Google team has done a great job refining the design of the Pixel smartphones with every release, and the Google Pixel 4 boasts a completely new redesign boasting some notable upgrades when compared to the third-generation Pixel 3.

Gone, for instance, are the thick bezels that were present on the Pixel 3 (not to mention that ugly “notch” that polluted the front of the Pixel 3 XL), allowing the phone’s beautiful touchscreen display to shine in its entirety. The body of the Google Pixel 4 also features a more streamlined design with a one-piece glass back and the Pixel Square module which houses dual rear cameras. Also new is Google’s Face Unlock technology, which our review team found to be an improvement over Apple’s Face ID.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are slated for release on Thursday, October 24. The new flagship phones are priced the same as previous iterations, with the Pixel 4 starting at $800 and the larger Pixel 4 XL retailing for $900, but Best Buy is offering a juicy deal right now when you preorder either one, letting you grab an unlocked Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL and a free $100 Best Buy gift card. However, the better deal is to activate your phone right away, which nets you a nice $100 discount on either phone along with a bigger $150 Best Buy gift card for a combined savings of $250 off retail.

