Deals

Capture summer moments in HD with these amazing GoPro action camera deals

Jufer Cooper
By

Summer is upon us, and there are lots of exciting outdoor activities waiting for you to spend in this hot season. You can now grab that surfboard and shred the waves, or sport that new hiking backpack and go on camping with your friends. And when you want to capture all the action and fun moments, there is no better way to do it than a versatile action camera. GoPro established itself as the pioneer in action camera and continues to set the bar for the growing competition.

Despite being created for the sole purpose of capturing adventures, GoPro can be slightly expensive. But if you are into buying one, don’t fret because we’ve picked the most affordable GoPro Hero deals in the market today to help you decide.

GOPRO HERO5 BLACK 4K ACTION CAMERA – $199, 33% OFF AT WALMART

GOPRO HERO5 BLACK REVIEW
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

If you don’t need the latest and most expensive GoPro to date, the Hero5 Black should be more than enough to fit the bill. Inside its sleek and durable covering is a sensor that shoots 4K video at 30 frames per second (fps), 1080p video at 120 fps, and 12MP stills in bursts up to 30 fps.

One of the major setbacks of action cams is audio quality. GoPro tried to solve this by including three stereo mics with noise-canceling technology in the Hero 5 Black, and it absolutely made an improvement.

Amazon is offering a renewed version of Hero 5 Black for only $188. And if you want it new, you can get it on Walmart for only $199 with $100 discount from its original price of $299.

GOPRO HERO 6 BLACK 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $244

GoPro-Hero6-Black-review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

In comparison to the previous version that filmed 4K footage at 30fps, the Hero6 Black can blast crisp Ultra HD video at a full 60 fps, making it a great choice for serious outdoor hobbyists and photo fanatics. It can also shoot 1080p Full HD video at 240 frames per second for super-smooth slow-motion effects.

You can get it now at Amazon for only $244 instead of $256.

GOPRO HERO 7 WHITE ACTION CAMERA – $173

gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 white

The Hero7 White is a standard type and does not come with 4K capabilities. If you’re fine with 1080p, this one is still an amazing cam in its own way. It has video stabilization feature so you can record smooth and steady footages. It also has the most affordable price among all versions in this list with $173 price tag at Amazon.

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $215

gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 silver

Unlike the White version, you can savor crisp 4K video shooting with GoPro Hero7 Silver. It has voice control feature so you can take timelapse videos totally handsfree. You can also track your speed, distance, and more as it has a GPS Performance Stickers for showing off how fast, far, and high you went as you did the stunt.

It’s a bit costly compared to Hero 7 White, but today at Amazon, its price is lowered down to $235.

GOPRO HERO 7 BLACK 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $349

gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 black

As the cream of the crop, the Hero7 Black is currently the most powerful GoPro in the market. It boasts the HyperSmooth Video Stabilization feature that predicts your movements and corrects it for camera shake to produce astonishing smooth footage.

You will instantly receive the best photo quality as the Super Photo feature cleverly applies HDR or noise reduction to improve your shots. It is capable of live video streaming via Facebook Live and it can also shoot striking 4K videos at 60 fps.

It normally sells at $400 but Amazon cuts it by $51 making it now available for an awesome price of $349.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
circle with disney internet content manager bottom copy
Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the challenge of controlling their children's internet exposure. You can now manage your kids' gadgets with Circle with Disney. Get this parental control device for only $30 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ue portable speakers amazon price cut megaboom 3
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either the UE Boom 2 or UE MegaBoom 3 along with their booming price cuts of up to 52% on Amazon. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
jbl charge 4 amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 33% off of JBL Charge 4 so you can keep the summer music going

Competitively priced at $180, this JBL Charge 4 may be sporting a camouflage design but it doesn't shy away from Amazon's 33% price cut. Get the ultimate starter now for only $120.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Set up Alexa with Amazon Echo Connect for a voice-enabled landline, now just $20

Landlines and VoIPs still help people across the country communicate with each other. An affordable way to control your home phone using your voice Echo Connect. Get it on Amazon today for only $20.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sony playstation classic review 10
Deals

Feeling nostalgic? Sony’s PlayStation Classic mini console is on sale for $20

If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, chances are you played games that helped define the PlayStation 1 era. These retro titles can now be enjoyed with the Sony PlayStation Classic. Get it from Target at only $20 today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit versa lite amazon deal
Deals

Get yourself a Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch for as low as $137 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite sits in between a basic fitness band a high-end smartwatch. It’s equipped with a set of features robust enough for everyone except the hardcore athlete. You can order yours today for as low as $137.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple AirPods
Deals

Where to find the latest deals for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

If you are in the market for the most current Apple products, this is a great time to get your hands on a pair of Apple AirPods, which are now discounted by up to $20 at Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung 65 inch qled q70 tv walmart deal class 4k ultra hd 2160p hdr smart qn65q70r
Deals

Bring the cinema to your home with this killer Samsung QLED TV deal on Walmart

From picture quality to sound optimization, QLEDs provide a viewing experience that’s way superior to any regular LED TV. A great option is Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV (Q70). It's currently discounted on Walmart at $1,498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Garmin deal roundup
Deals

Amazon offers a 30% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 35

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit alternative that is stylish and lighter on the pockets especially now as Amazon clocks in a 30% discount. This workout companion lists for $170 but it is now on sale for $118.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
70 inch vizio 4k tv deal e series walmart sale
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible $500 discount on a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Walmart is back with another cracking deal on a 4K TV. This time, it has slashed $500 off the gargantuan 70-inch Vizio E-Series. That reduction has slashed the usual $1,300 price tag to just $800 — or $78 per month for twelve months.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Marvel's Spider-man Review
Deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 swings to its lowest price on Amazon and Walmart

In 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive -- in just three days. You can now snag the standard-edition disc of this Insomniac Games hit at its lowest price of $20 on Amazon or Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung hw q90r soundbar amazon deal q9or
Deals

Experience truly immersive sound with the Samsung HW-Q90R soundbar

As TVs get thinner, their built-in speakers also become weaker. For an immersive cinematic experience, you need a soundbar, like the Samsung HW-Q90R. Right now, a used unit of the HW-Q90R is available on Amazon for $1,398.
Posted By Timothy Taylor