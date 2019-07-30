Share

Summer is upon us, and there are lots of exciting outdoor activities waiting for you to spend in this hot season. You can now grab that surfboard and shred the waves, or sport that new hiking backpack and go on camping with your friends. And when you want to capture all the action and fun moments, there is no better way to do it than a versatile action camera. GoPro established itself as the pioneer in action camera and continues to set the bar for the growing competition.

Despite being created for the sole purpose of capturing adventures, GoPro can be slightly expensive. But if you are into buying one, don’t fret because we’ve picked the most affordable GoPro Hero deals in the market today to help you decide.

GOPRO HERO5 BLACK 4K ACTION CAMERA – $199, 33% OFF AT WALMART

If you don’t need the latest and most expensive GoPro to date, the Hero5 Black should be more than enough to fit the bill. Inside its sleek and durable covering is a sensor that shoots 4K video at 30 frames per second (fps), 1080p video at 120 fps, and 12MP stills in bursts up to 30 fps.

One of the major setbacks of action cams is audio quality. GoPro tried to solve this by including three stereo mics with noise-canceling technology in the Hero 5 Black, and it absolutely made an improvement.

Amazon is offering a renewed version of Hero 5 Black for only $188. And if you want it new, you can get it on Walmart for only $199 with $100 discount from its original price of $299.

GOPRO HERO 6 BLACK 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $244

In comparison to the previous version that filmed 4K footage at 30fps, the Hero6 Black can blast crisp Ultra HD video at a full 60 fps, making it a great choice for serious outdoor hobbyists and photo fanatics. It can also shoot 1080p Full HD video at 240 frames per second for super-smooth slow-motion effects.

You can get it now at Amazon for only $244 instead of $256.

GOPRO HERO 7 WHITE ACTION CAMERA – $173

The Hero7 White is a standard type and does not come with 4K capabilities. If you’re fine with 1080p, this one is still an amazing cam in its own way. It has video stabilization feature so you can record smooth and steady footages. It also has the most affordable price among all versions in this list with $173 price tag at Amazon.

GOPRO HERO 7 SILVER 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $215

Unlike the White version, you can savor crisp 4K video shooting with GoPro Hero7 Silver. It has voice control feature so you can take timelapse videos totally handsfree. You can also track your speed, distance, and more as it has a GPS Performance Stickers for showing off how fast, far, and high you went as you did the stunt.

It’s a bit costly compared to Hero 7 White, but today at Amazon, its price is lowered down to $235.

GOPRO HERO 7 BLACK 4K UHD ACTION CAMERA – $349

As the cream of the crop, the Hero7 Black is currently the most powerful GoPro in the market. It boasts the HyperSmooth Video Stabilization feature that predicts your movements and corrects it for camera shake to produce astonishing smooth footage.

You will instantly receive the best photo quality as the Super Photo feature cleverly applies HDR or noise reduction to improve your shots. It is capable of live video streaming via Facebook Live and it can also shoot striking 4K videos at 60 fps.

It normally sells at $400 but Amazon cuts it by $51 making it now available for an awesome price of $349.

