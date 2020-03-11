The versatility and performance of the Instant Pot have truly transformed home cooking. Having one at home not only cuts the time and energy you spend on cooking, but it saves you counter space as well. What makes it a true kitchen must-have, however, is its ability to make even the least experienced cook whip up flavorful meals. Whether you’re trying an Instant Pot for the first time, replacing your old multicooker, or adding one to your arsenal, we’ve gathered here some great Instant Pot deals happening right now on Amazon. Score up to $50 off when you order today.

Instant Pot Duo – $99 ($41 off)

Hitting the sweet spot between features and affordability, it’s easy to see why this Amazon’s Choice recipient tops our list of the best Instant Pots. It conveniently carries the functionalities of a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, rice maker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer, complete with 14 smart built-in programs for optimal cooking of specific types of dishes.

The Instant Pot duo is outfitted with a microprocessor that’s responsible for monitoring temperature and pressure, keeping time, and adjusting heating intensity and duration. All these enable the multicooker to come up with perfect results every time. The extraction of the maximum flavor and nutrition from the ingredients is also assured even if it cooks 70% faster than conventional methods.

The 8-quart variant of the Duo is great for preparing meals for large groups. Its pot can accommodate a whole chicken, a large roast, or four pounds of ground meat. It can also be used as a baking machine as it can fit an 8-inch springform pan or a 9-inch round pan inside.

Take your meal preparation to new heights by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo. It’s highly recommended by Amazon customers for its versatility, easy cleanup, safety features, durability, and simple usage. Order the 8-quart model now for a sale price of $99.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Max – $150 ($50 off)

A beefier model in the Instant Pot lineup is the Max. It has a full temperature spectrum that enables virtually unlimited cooking functions, including boil, simmer, sear, and fermentation. And with the ability to reach a high-pressure level of up to 15 psi, it can even do pressure canning.

Another attractive feature of the Instant Pot Max is the NutriBoost technology. This tech adds movement or some sort of a boiling motion to the food during pressure cooking, acting like an auto-stirring function that efficiently breaks down the cells. The result? Maximum extraction of flavor as well as enhanced food taste and texture.

All Instant Pots are pretty easy to operate, and this shows in the Max model. It has a dial and a large touchscreen with dedicated controls for seamless programming and adjustment of settings like pressure level, time, temperature, and altitude. You can snag this premium Instant Pot on Amazon for only $150 instead of the usual $200.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi – $122 ($28 off)

As its name suggests, this Instant Pot offers the convenience of being controlled from anywhere it can connect to Wi-Fi. You can either use the Instant Pot app through your phone or tablet to schedule cooking, adjust settings, and monitor the progress of your meals, or connect it to an Alexa-enabled device for hands-free, voice-activated operation.

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi boasts eight cooking functions: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté/searing pan, warmer, and cake maker. It even has 13 pre-programmed options meant for enhanced cooking of a range of dishes, like soup/broth, chili, soup, and meat. Multiple settings for temperature and pressure, as well as heating intensity and duration, are also present for full customization, helping you achieve your desired results.

Instant Pots are certified with safety features for advanced protection during cooking. This model specifically has more than 10 built-in safety mechanisms which include overheating protection and safety lock. Don’t miss the chance to score this model on Amazon at a discounted price of $122.

BUY NOW

Instant Pot Ultra Mini – $100 ($20 off)

If there’s one thing worth raving about when it comes to the Ultra model, it’s most probably precision cooking. In addition to its 10 cooking functionalities and 14 smart built-in programs, this Instant Pot is conveniently equipped with plenty of control options on settings such as pressure and temperature. It even has an automatic altitude adjustment which removes the guesswork from a recipe conversion. It really is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a greater degree of control and customization in their cooking.

For operation, the Instant Pot Ultra flaunts a dial for easier program selection and adjustment. There’s also a visual progress bar so you can monitor the status of the meal – from pre-heating and cooking to warming. For your peace of mind, it’s carefully designed with 11 safety mechanisms to eliminate many common errors that may cause harm and food spoilage.

This Amazon’s Choice recipient normally sells for $120, but a cool discount brings its price down to $100. Order the Instant Pot Ultra Mini now while supplies last.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Instant Pot deals? Be sure to browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on kitchen products and other tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations