This 60-inch 4K TV is only $400 for the Best Buy Black Friday sale

Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV on white background.

One of our favorite things about the best Black Friday deals is you often stumble on some ridiculous bargains. For example, right now at Best Buy you can pick up a 60-inch Hisense Class A6G 4K Android TV for just $400, a whopping $150 off the original price of $550. It’s rare to find 60-inch 4K TVs under $500 throughout the year. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the biggest Best Buy Black Friday deals you can find. Black Friday TV deals tend to be such fantastic value that it’s hard to resist the urge to make a significant upgrade to your living room setup, especially before the holidays. You can learn more about this fantastic value TV below.

When we called Hisense one of the best TV brands, we praised it for its vast array of products that offer fantastic value for their prices. The Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K Android TV is no exception. It’s a big-screen UHD TV that provides outstanding image quality for a fraction of the price of some other brands. This is a great TV to add to your bedroom, living room, or even a dorm room if you’re a student. It’s certified with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to ensure that you have a vibrant, detailed, and high-contrast viewing experience for your favorite movies and shows. It also supports surround sound through DTS Virtual: X. If you’re a big gamer, you’ll be happy to know that there’s an automatic low-latency mode that reduces input lag and ensures a smooth playing session.

The Hisense 60-inch A6G 4K TV is an excellent TV for any space, and this incredible offer at Best Buy makes it an even better value. Right now, you can pick it up for just $400, a massive $150 off the regular price of $550. That’s a steal of a deal, but it’s not going to last forever. These could run out very early, so hit that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can!

