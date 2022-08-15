 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is selling this 65-inch 4K TV for only $420 this week

Albert Bassili
By
Front angle of the Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K smart TV.

If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a brand that focuses on creating low-cost TVs with higher-end features, and it’s no surprise that it’s shown up a couple of times on our list of the best TVs for under $1,000, with the only other real competition in this space being TLC. Well, if you’ve been wanting to pick one of these TVs up, you’re in luck, as Best Buy has an excellent deal on a 65-inch A6 Series 4K Smart TV, bringing it down to $420 from $800 — a nearly 50% discount.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch Class A6 Series 4K TV

What makes the Hisense A6 Series so great is that it packs a bunch of features in a sub-$500 price tag, such as the 4K resolution that allows you to see some really fine detail, as well as throwing in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, two of the best standards for HDR content. It is sadly lacking in HLG, although that’s mostly what broadcasters use, such as the ones for sports, so if you don’t watch those often, you likely won’t be impacted at all. Similarly, while it doesn’t have a 120Hz refresh rate, it does have a few features that work well for gamers, such as the Game Mode Plus, which helps reduce latency, or the support for Dolby Vision Game, which is nice to see at this price range. When you put those things together, you get one of the better Best Buy deals of the day for a TV.

As for the smart TV features, the Hisense A6 Series is built around the Google TV platform, so if you’re familiar with the ecosystem, then you probably already know that it has Chromecast built-in, allowing you to essentially stream content from your phone directly to the TV. Even better, it has Google Assistant, and the remote comes with a microphone so that you can control Google Assistant without having to take out your phone and connect to the TV. Also tangentially related is support for DTS Virtual: X, a post-processing package meant to create a better 3D representation with audio.

All in all, this 65-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K Smart TV is an excellent display to pick up for the price, especially with Best Buy’s deal bringing it to $420, more than half off and below the $500 mark. That being said, it may not be perfect for you, so feel free to check out some more 65-inch TV deals or, if you don’t care about size, go straight to our 4K TV deals to peruse.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for August 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best generator deals for August 2022

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Don’t walk everywhere in this summer heat — save on rideables at Best Buy

Swift e-bike with rider having fun at speed.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series

Little League World Series 2022 Logo

How long is Cult of the Lamb?

cult of the lamb pc review sacrifice

How to watch She-Hulk, premiering Thursday on Disney+

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk walks through a party in an elegant dress.

Don’t only blame David Zaslav: Batgirl has always been treated like crap

Batgirl looking into the distance.

Best Garmin watch deals for August 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

A teenage comic artist finds his calling in Funny Pages trailer

Daniel Zolghadri as Robert in Funny Pages.

MultiVersus is expanding its roster with Gremlins and Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam at Comic-Con.

Bluetti’s AC500 is a powerhouse of energy, and its best station yet

Bluetti AC500 and B300S combo used outside next to a family having a barbecue.

Best Nespresso deals for August 2022

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for August 2022

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (left) and Galaxy Watch 3 (right).