Remember when big-screen televisions were the latest tech to hit stores and only your rich friends had them? We’ve come a long way since then, and massive televisions are significantly more affordable than ever. However, just because they’re affordable doesn’t mean it’s not worth saving even more money when you can, which is why we’re always keeping a lookout for 4K TV deals. Right now, Walmart is offering some pretty sweet discounts on some pretty giant TVs, which isn’t surprising as Walmart TV deals are consistently some of the best. Keep reading to check out some of the large televisions on sale for under $300 today at Walmart.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV — $258, was $315

TCL makes many of the most popular televisions on the market, and this 50-inch 4K UHD TV might be your new best friend. The most obvious and perhaps the most exciting feature of this television is its absolutely gorgeous 4K Ultra HD display — we’re talking four times the resolution of traditional HD. Thanks to HDR technology, all of content you watch will be brighter and the colors will be more accurate than ever before. Even better still, it supports advanced 4K upscaling so all of the HD movies, shows, and sports you love are enhanced to nearly 4K resolution. TCL created a simple, easy-to-use home screen that is fully customizable, so you can have easy access to your favorite channels, streaming services, and games. It comes with a Live TV Channel guide as well as over 250 free channels, so right out of the box there is always something to watch, no subscriptions necessary. It works seamlessly with popular voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and allows you to search for movies or shows easily, displaying where you watch the program in question for free or for the lowest possible price. It’s hard to pass up to chance to get this much value for such a great price.

Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K Roku Smart TV — $298, was $338

The only reason anyone should be on the fence about bringing home the 58-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV from Hisense is if you’re not sure where to put such a massive screen. The display is 4K Ultra HD and the icing on the cake is that it’s Dolby Vision HDR-enhanced. With Dolby Vision HDR, what looks like a standard television transforms into a total entertainment powerhouse; the same technology used in theaters is available in your living room, courtesy of Hisense. Not only does it have over 8.3 million pixels but it also has a full array of LED backlight delivering you the sharpest, most colorful picture possible. It comes equipped with Roku, meaning you can seamlessly watch and stream your favorite shows and movies, listen to music and play all of the latest games by way of Roku’s TV OS. Like the best TVs for gaming, it has a built-in Game Mode, which reduces input lag and gives nearly instant response time between your controller to the screen. With DTS Studio Sound, every viewing or gaming experience is fully immersive, making you feel as if you were right in the center of the action.

Philips 55-inch 4K Android Smart TV — $298, was $348

Philips is a tried and true manufacturer of high-quality televisions, which is why you should be excited about this deal on its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV. With 4K, your viewing experience ascends to new heights, and HDR 10 brings you more detail and more stunningly beautiful colors that your home theater has ever seen before. Because this is an Android TV, you can rely on the built-in Google Assistant to be standing by, ready to help you with anything from finding the content you want to watch to controlling all of your smart home devices. You can change the volume or dim your lights right from your TV, all the while enjoying premium streamers like Netflix, YouTube, and other apps built right into your TV. At the moment, many Android TVs come with six months of Peacock Premium for free, which adds even more value to this impressive offer.

Editors' Recommendations