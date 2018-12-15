Digital Trends
Gifts that keep on giving: Last-minute holiday deals on subscription boxes

Leah Bjornson
By

Stuck on what to give that special someone this year? Why settle for one present when you can sign them up for monthly surprises and at a killer discount, too.

Subscription boxes truly are the gifts that keep on giving, and they make fantastic last-minute presents for a number of reasons. First, they arrive at a set date every month, so you don’t need to worry about them arriving in time for Christmas. The recipient will simply receive an email letting them know that they’ve been given a gift, or you can make a personalized card with all the information so they still have something to unwrap.

Second, your loved one can often personalize their subscription, making sure they get exactly what they want throughout the year. And third, there are boxes for every hobby and preference these days, from style subscriptions, to meal prep kits, and even to unusual condiments.

With so many options available, you’re destined to find something to please even the Grinchiest giftee on your list. Here are a few with great deals that are shipping this holiday season:

Trunk Club

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts trunk club

Trunk Club

Deal: Buy a $150-plus gift card, get a Trunk Club credit.

Trunk Club differentiates itself more as a personal styling service than a subscription company, and for good reason. With every box, the recipient receives tailored advice from a Trunk Club expert to ensure the products that arrive are a perfect style fit. And if you don’t end up wearing what you receive, you can always return it. This Nordstrom company is currently offering deals on its gift cards. When you buy a gift card over $150, you’ll receive a Trunk Club credit in return. The tiers go like this: $25 credit for a $150 gift card; $40 credit for a $250 gift card; $90 credit for a $500 gift card; and $200 credit for a $1,000 gift card. Looks like everyone was nice, not naughty, this year.

Buy Now

Say It With A Sock

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts socks

Say It With A Sock

Deal: Use code SOCKSMAS to add a free Christmas bundle to your first shipment.

Not sure how to tell your loved one you care about them this year? Say it with a sock — literally. This company ships the gift recipient a new pair of fun, seasonal, comfy socks every month, though you can set how long you want the subscription to last when choosing your gift. Simply pick how many socks you want to give and what kind of designs you want them to have: graphic, formal, or a mix of the two. Subscriptions start at $12 per month, and if you order now, you can add a free Christmas bundle to your shipment using code SOCKSMAS. Coupon expires on December 26, 2018.

Buy Now

SprezzaBox

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts sprezzabox

SprezzaBox

Deal: Get free bonus boxes with a prepaid plan.

This one’s for him. Like Trunk Club, SprezzaBox is a style service that delivers men’s fashion and lifestyle products on a monthly basis. Each box contains 5-6 products with a combined value of over $100  even though the monthly fee is just $28. Products often include items like ties, socks, pocket combs, eye creams, collar stays, sunglasses. It’s all the little things that can help your man (or man friend) look his best. Order a prepaid plan now and receive free bonus boxes with your purchase. Available for a limited time only.

Buy Now

Shaker & Spoon

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts shaker

Shaker & Spoon

Deal: Use code FIRSTBOX at checkout to get $10 off.

For $40-$50 a month, Shaker & Spoon promises to help you make great drinks with its themed cocktail boxes. Every month, a different type of alcohol is featured, and you’ll receive bitters and mix-ins to match. Don’t worry if the gift recipient isn’t a gin drinker, for example; they can always defer until a later month when a box catches their eye. Each box comes with three recipes and everything you need to make 12 drinks (four from each recipe). Unfortunately, the alcohol is not included. Choose between 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month subscriptions to gift, and use code FIRSTBOX at checkout to get $10 off.

Buy Now

Chef’s Plate

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts chefs plate

Chef’s Plate

Deal: Buy $150+ gift card, get a bonus $25 gift card.

Meal prep subscriptions have risen in popularity these past years thanks to their simple instructions, fresh ingredients and overall convenience. The holidays are a busy time, so give your loved on a head start on the new year with a gift card to Chef’s Plate. The Canadian company has an incredible range of recipes at varying difficulty levels that the recipient can choose from. Think seared salmon and potato latkes or BBQ chicken and saucy baked beans. Gift card amounts start at $25, though if you spend over $150, you’ll receive a $25 gift card as a bonus. Offer expires December 31, 2018.

Buy Now

Wantable

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts wantable

Wantable

Deal: Get $25 for every gift card purchase of $75 or more.

Give the gift of endless style this Christmas. When your gift recipient signs up for Wantable, a subscription styling service, they start by choosing between two kinds of wardrobes: style or fitness. Then, they answer a few questions about their fit and price limit. From there, they’ll receive an “Edit” of seven items to choose from, curated just for them. And hey, since you decided on such a thoughtful gift, you’ll get $25 of your own to spend. Win-win. This deal is available now through December 25, 2018.

Buy Now

Mouth

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts mouth

Mouth

Deal: 10 percent off select items when you sign up with email.

It’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Mouth, the popular subscription box for foodies, has a special gift for new email subscribers this month. Just sign up and you’ll receive 10 percent off select items in their store. Their eclectic offerings include a “Pickles Every Month” box and a “Just Add Whiskey” kit, to give you a taste of what they’re selling. The boxes also vary wildly in terms of price, so you should be able to find something no matter your budget.

Buy Now

Cratejoy

holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts cratejoy

Cratejoy

Deal: Up to 25 percent off select boxes.

None of the above quite doing it for you? Head to Cratejoy for a wide variety of boxes from a variety of retailers. The selection is so diverse, you’ll find an Escape the Crate Box (billed as “An “escape the room” game in your own living room!”) right beside a pregnancy and postpartum lifestyle box. The site is currently offering up to 25 percent off on select boxes, and if you order now, they might even arrive in time for Christmas.

Buy Now

