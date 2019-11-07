With winter just around the corner, temperatures have already begun to drop in many parts of the country. With cold weather comes dry air from heaters and furnaces, which leads to dry skin, scratchy throats, and general dehydration. Breathing dry air is a potential health hazard that can also cause respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, and nosebleeds. Fortunately, there are ways to combat the dry air that winter and heaters bring. This is where a quality humidifier can help, and we’ve found a great deal on one for you. The Honeywell Cool Moisture Germ-Free Humidifier is regularly priced at $80 but it is on sale right now at Walmart for $69 for a total savings of 14%.

The Honeywell humidifier emits cooled moisture that is germ-free into the air. The fact that the humidifier utilizes cooled mist makes it ideal if you have children in your home because there is no hot steam or hot water that could scald your kids. Simply fill the break-resistant water tank with tap water and let the humidifier do the rest. The UV technology helps kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and fungus that is in the water. All parts of the humidifier are dishwasher safe and feature large, easy to clean surfaces. The tank also boasts a large opening which makes it easy to fill.

The humidifier features three-speed settings that allow you to adjust moisture output and sound level. Speaking of sound, the Honeywell humidifier is up to 25% quieter than other evaporative humidifiers. On low or medium speed, the humidifier is pretty much silent. On high speed, you may hear the sound of the fan running quietly, but some people like this sort of white noise, and it may actually help you sleep more soundly. This humidifier is large enough for medium rooms (up to 500 square feet) and runs up to 24 hours per filling on the low setting. With two color choices, black and white, the Honeywell humidifier will blend into the decor in any room of your house.

Honeywell has taken two steps to be sure that the humidifier provides germ-free moisture. Utilizing ultraviolet light to kill any bacteria and viruses in the water is the first step. Next, the filter is treated with an antimicrobial process to help prevent the growth of germs and fungus. The humidifier will still have to be cleaned regularly, and the filter will need to be changed often to ensure your mist remains germ-free.

This humidifier could make a great gift for anyone on your holiday gift list.

