It is the summer season again and we should be prepared against intense heat in our homes. In case you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day offers, Walmart still has an ongoing summer sale and there are plenty of great deals available. This is a perfect moment for you to get your own air conditioning device as Walmart slashed the price of the Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. Normally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.

This evaporative air cooler is your practical energy option for naturally cooling any specific part of your home, workplace, or even outdoor living space. It has a much lower power consumption compared to using air conditioners as it consumes only 230 watts of power. This will translate into savings of up to 70% on energy charges.

The Honeywell CO25AE has an indoor cooling capacity of up to 300 square feet. It utilizes a non-compressor system that reduces the air temperature in a natural way. It is easy to set up and simple to use. This cooler has a top-loading ice compartment and a 6.6-gallon water tank. Just fill the tank by pouring water or you can also add ice for faster cooling if needed. A built-in water level alerts when it’s time to refill.

This cooler features two operating modes, such as evaporative cooling mode and fan-only mode. For optimum evaporative cooling, a large honeycomb cooling pad efficiently retains water and filter dust from the air passing through. A powerful fan then propels the cool air into the room or outdoor area. Automatic swing louvers can be activated for faster air circulation. This constant cycle of fresh air circulation serves to renew stale air.

There are four fan speeds to choose from so you can adjust the wind strength according to the room condition. It has a remote control that lets you operate the air cooler from across the room. Its heavy-duty casters will allow you to move the air cooler from room to room with ease, making it a reliable companion in hot summer days.

Don’t miss out on this $342 off and get the Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler for only $330 instead of $672. Grab this great offer from Walmart now to help keep your home and outdoor events cool, all summer long.

