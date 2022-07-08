 Skip to main content
How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

As if Amazon’s Prime Day deals weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies.

Right now through July 29, customers who choose to sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will earn a $200 Amazon gift card immediately after approval. Yes, you read that right — there’s no minimum spend, no time spent waiting for your bonus — you get the gift card right away!

Still on the fence? In addition to a $200 Amazon gift card, new customers with active Prime memberships will also earn up to 10% back on specific earning categories. That means that you’ll get 10% cash back on specially marked Amazon products with rotating items and categories, 6% cash back for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases made during Prime Day 2022, 5% cash back on all other Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, 2% cash back on all restaurant, drugstore, and gas station purchases, and 1% cash back on everything else.

Once your cash back has sufficiently piled up, you can redeem it on your next Amazon purchase or request that it be deposited into your bank account. It really doesn’t get a whole lot better than that for frequent Amazon shoppers.

Even better still, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card doesn’t have any foreign transaction fees or annual fee, so it costs you absolutely nothing to keep it stashed in your wallet for all of your Amazon purchases. Whip it out when you’re traveling abroad to save big on foreign transactions, too, because those transaction fees add up fast.

If you’ve been making your Amazon Prime Day deals list and checking it twice over the last few weeks, then signing up for this card to get your $200 gift card upon approval is pretty much a no-brainer. The only thing better than Prime Day’s incredible deals is scoring your favorite items essentially for free. Even if you don’t plan to spend your gift card on Prime Day, let’s be real — you know that you’ll spend $200 on Amazon purchases eventually, so why not take advantage of free money while you can? Trust us, you’ll thank us later for the tip.

