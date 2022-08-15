How to watch She-Hulk, premiering Thursday on Disney+

The latest Marvel series, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, a comedy starring Tatiana Maslany, premieres August 18 on Disney+. The show stars Maslany as attorney Jennifer Walters, who specializes in cases involving superhumans, and also happens to be superhuman herself — the titular She-Hulk. Where other Marvel shows may lean more heavily into the inherent drama of saving the world, She-Hulk offers a refreshing dose of superhero comedy.

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the U.S.

Whether you’re a tried and true Marvel fan or a newcomer to the MCU, She-Hulk drops August 18, and you’re going to want to tune in. If you reside in the United States, the only way to watch this new series is on Disney+. For those who are already subscribed, watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is as easy as logging in; however, if you don’t already have a Disney+ subscription, have no fear because we’ve got you covered. There’s a great deal available that includes Disney+ as part of a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu. You can gain access to all three streamers for only $13.99 per month, which is a small price to pay for a seemingly endless amount of content. Even after you’ve finished She-Hulk, you can catch up on other hit shows on Disney+ like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, or check out your favorite live sporting events on ESPN+. Hulu is home to so many popular shows too, including Handmaid’s Tale and The Dropout, as well as hit movies like Prey. This is a subscription bundle that guarantees you’ll get your money’s worth.

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law from abroad

For those of you who want to catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law but are traveling abroad, there’s an option for you to watch the new Marvel comedy, too. Sign up for one of the best VPN providers, such as NordVPN, and you’ll be able to instantly protect the privacy of your devices and fake an internet connection in the United States. Sign into all of your favorite streamers as you normally would, and all they’ll think you’re still in the U.S. Watching She-Hulk from outside the United States has never been easier.

