There’s no shortage of laptop deals out there, but if you’re specifically looking for student laptop deals, it will take a bit more time to find an offer that promises reliable performance at an affordable price. It’s highly recommended that you start by browsing HP laptop deals, which currently includes a $150 discount for a 14-inch HP laptop that brings its price down to just $280 from $430.

While HP is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops roundup for its top-of-the-line models, the brand maintains its quality even in entry-level models like the HP 14z-fq000 laptop. It’s powered by the AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Graphics, which makes it more than capable of keeping up with students’ daily activities, such as doing online research, creating presentations, and typing documents. The laptop is also equipped with a 14-inch HD display and a 128GB SSD for storage.

HP promises a long-lasting battery life with the HP 14z-fq000 laptop, which also comes with a fast-charging feature that can replenish 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in. It’s also shipped with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and according to our laptop buying guide, Windows is the standard for many business-related programs and empowers a larger software library, making it perfect for students.

Students need all the help that they can get in completing their schoolwork, and the HP 14z-fq000 laptop won’t let them down. It’s currently available from HP at $150 off, making the laptop more affordable at just $280 compared to its original price of $430. It’s unclear how long the discount and stocks will last, though, so you better hurry if you want to avail this special offer. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get this 14-inch HP laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

