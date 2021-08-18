  1. Deals
This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.

OK, so this HP 15.6-inch Celeron laptop isn’t going to set the world on fire with its speed but it does offer some superior capabilities to a lot of the best laptops under $300 thanks to being discounted right now. When you’re checking out the best laptops for high school students or the best laptops for college, you’ll know it’s important to have a dependable system that isn’t too expensive. In the case of this HP system, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage so you can store many of your files on the laptop itself rather than have to rely upon cloud-based storage all the time.

A 15.6-inch full HD screen means you get to see more of what you’re doing at all times with up to 9 hours of battery life ensuring it should last you all day long without a problem. It’s lightweight too, coming in at less than 4 pounds which is pretty good going for a laptop with such a large screen. Other useful features include a 720p webcam with dual array digital microphones for better quality calls, HDMI port support so you can hook it up to another display, plus HP Fast Charge technology so you can get up to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes.

It’s all these little things that make the HP 15-dw1001wm really useful during your school days. You won’t have to keep worrying about forgetting to recharge it, it’s easy to use to make calls back home, plus it uses Windows 10 Home in S mode so all your favorite apps will run with it.

Right now, the HP 15-dw1001wm is down to just $249 reduced from $380 so it’s a pretty sweet deal. If you’re looking for a cheap way to get stuff done at school, you won’t be disappointed here. Snap it up now while stock lasts.

