HP drops killer deals on laptops with up to $760 in price cuts

Buying a new laptop is never a simple task. If you don’t know what you’re looking for, you can easily end up owning an overly expensive portable computer that doesn’t fit your needs. Choosing the right laptop for you is really dependent on what you plan on using it for. Whether it’s for work or play, however, chances are pretty good you’d like to save some money on your purchase. And with the HP Days sale going on right now, you can actually save up to $760 on a new laptop computer.

We’ve already covered this HP sale in greater detail, highlighting some serious savings on laptops, desktops, and printers. With discounts on everything, from the HP Spectre x360 13t to the Omen 15, right now is actually a pretty great time to find a good deal. Below are a few of the best discounts this sale has to offer, but you can also enter to win the luxurious HP Spectre Folio if you’re just looking for a freebie.

HP 15t Value Laptop — $760 off

If you’re looking for one of the very best laptops money can buy, this isn’t it. That doesn’t mean it isn’t still a decent laptop, however. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD, this budget laptop really only sacrifices some storage space to lower costs. It has a pretty solid battery life, a large 15.6-inch screen, and is fairly portable at just 1-inch thick. To sum it up, the HP 15t isn’t going to move any mountains, but it will work just fine as an everyday portable computer.

With some configurations costing up to $1,260, this HP laptop comes in at just $500 during this sale. This is one of the best doorbuster deals the site is offering right now.

HP Spectre x360 13t — $300 off

HP has come out with multiple iterations of this 2-in-1 laptop, and it has remained one of our favorites. We actually gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review. With great battery life, precise and comfortable keyboard, and convertible nature make it an excellent choice for productivity. This particular option offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD — which is the most affordable configuration available.

Normally priced around $1,210, you can pick up this HP convertible laptop for as $910 right now. You can also upgrade the specs for an additional fee, but the $300 discount will remain the same.

HP Envy x360 15t — $700 off

It is very tempting to buy a cheap laptop, but if you want really nice things, you usually need to pay more for them. When we first reviewed the HP Envy x360 15, we concluded it was a solid premium 2-in-1. Upon first inspection, we did notice an issue with the hinge design, but it appears as if HP has addressed that problem since then. It comes loaded with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 512 GB solid state drive.

Normally priced around $1,800, HP is dropping the price down to $1,100 for a limited time. That’s $700 of savings on a premium 2-in-1 laptop.

