HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in its Back-to-School sale

HP laptop deals are pretty special right now with a hefty $225 off the HP Envy x360 Laptop 2-in-1. Normally priced at $850, it’s down to $625 at HP for a limited time only. If you’ve been checking out the best laptop deals to see how you can get a great 2-in-1 laptop for less, this is one to strongly consider. Let’s take a look at why it’s so appealing.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360

HP is one of the best laptop brands available at the moment and it shows when you look at the HP Envy x360. It’s a truly great-looking laptop that’s going to look eye-catching wherever you take it. If you’re someone who works between multiple locations or simply looking to have a sleek device in your home, the HP Envy x360 is that laptop. It might not make the best 2-in-1 laptops list but it offers many similar elements that you see there.

It’s no slouch with performance either as the HP Envy x360 has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have liked to have seen a bit more storage but for most people, that’s sufficient for saving all your files. As the rest of the specs are aimed at typical office and productivity work rather than video editing or detailed photo editing, it aligns well enough.

The highlight of the HP Envy x360 that makes it worth checking out over some of the best laptops is its screen. It has a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen with 250 nits of brightness. Capable of working in a variety of different lighting scenarios, the HP Envy x360 also has a durable 360-degree hinge so you can get it in the right position for your task. You can use the HP Envy x360 as a regular laptop before switching over to tent mode to watch a show or presentation, as well as turn it into a form of tablet as needed. With all-day battery life, the HP Envy x360 is versatile in so many ways that you’ll soon find it a permanent fixture in your daily life.

Normally priced at $850, the HP Envy x360 is down to $625 right now at HP. A considerable saving of $225, it’s sure to delight its future owners thanks to looking so great and being so pleasant to use.

