HP laptops are still ridiculously cheap a day after Memorial Day

The Memorial Day deal leftovers are ripe for the picking, and that includes laptop deals, and more specifically, HP laptop deals. The super popular computer company has several laptops at discounted prices, including a 15-inch laptop from their Pavilion lineup that blows most 15-inch laptop deals out of the water, and a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop from their Envy lineup that rivals the best 2-in-1-laptop deals. If you’re uncertain which HP laptop may be best for you, you can explore each in our HP Envy vs. Pavilion comparison, and if you’re ready to pounce on a great deal right now, read onward for the details.

HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop 15T-EG100 — $620, was $980

With this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop, HP has condensed all of the power you’ll need for your daily workflow into a footprint that carries easily and is ready to go anywhere with you at a moment’s notice. It’s a super slim laptop, yet it’s still able to pack a punch when it comes to creative work, consuming content, and even gaming. The micro-edge screen brings everything to life, and a quad-core processor combined with 16GB of RAM power you through your work day finish lines. A super speedy 512GB solid state drive is plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps, and a precision touchpad makes working on this HP Pavilion laptop comfortable and convenient. It comes in at a price point that competes with the best budget laptops, but this 15-inch HP Pavilion laptop is ready for professional workflows.

HP Envy x360 convertible laptop 15T-ES100 — $850, was $1,160

The HP Envy lineup of laptops is known for being affordable, yet for still providing all of the power, portability, and comfort we require from our mobile computing devices. This makes the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop a great option for just about anyone. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device, and despite its portability, it still has a 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and anyone who wants to get comfortable with some binge-watching. Top-notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

