HP monitors heavily discounted at Staples for Black Friday — from $89

Black Friday deals are already available at every major retailer, including Staples. You can find tons of cheap HP monitors — some starting as low as $89 — as part of Staple’s Black Friday sale. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup or just invest in a backup monitor, you really can’t do better than these HP Black Friday monitor deals. At such low prices, we don’t expect stocks to last for long. Grab a new HP monitor today — we’ve outlined the three best deals below. Also, check out these Black Friday laptop deals if you’re looking for something different.

24-inch HP V24i LED Monitor — $90, was $140

This monitor features a wide, 24-inch screen and clear HD resolution that allows you to do everything from game, to edit, to stream on your new gadget. It also comes with both VGA and HDMI ports for added connectivity — perfect if you’re multitasking on heavy-duty presentations. It also won’t take up too much space on your desk — the added stand will keep your workspace looking clutter-free. This monitor is even glare-free, so you can always be productive, no matter what the lighting conditions are. Buy the HP V24i Led Monitor now for just $90 — usually $140.

27-inch HP V27i LED Monitor — $120, was $200

This monitor has a sleek, 27-inch screen and full HD resolution for enhanced clarity and detail. Like its 24-inch counterpart, it has both HDMI and VGA port compatibility as well as a wide, glare-free screen. It does, however, feature more VGA ports and is a tad heavier than the 24-inch monitor. Other than that, the design is pretty similar, and apart from the screen size and port selection, there aren’t any major differences between the two. Get the HP V27i LED Monitor today for just $120.

32-inch HP 32s LED Monitor — $170, was $230

This wide, 32-inch monitor features FHD resolution and delivers about 70% more screen than the 24-inch. It also comes with VGA and HDMI ports and an anti-glare screen but features a sleeker, more modern design. The silver accents will blend seamlessly into your home or office workspace. If you’re big on multitasking and have multiple windows open at once, this is the monitor for you — the wide screen will get you through the longest of workdays with ease. Buy the HP 32s Led Monitor today for only $170.

