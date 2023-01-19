 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We can’t believe how cheap this HP Omen gaming PC deal is today

John Alexander
By
The HP OMEN 25L with radeon displayed on its glass side.

After reviewing all of the gaming laptop deals we keep seeing, it can be easy to forget PC gaming’s roots: The gaming PC. But gaming PC’s have been there for us all along, nearly always packing more power for the dollar than their laptop equivalents. When you combine that more-for-less spirit with gaming PC deals, you can end up with something fancier than you imagined possible. Take the HP OMEN 25L, today’s deal of interest, for instance. It’s a ready to go gaming PC for only $1,050 during this sale, whereas it would usually be $1,750. That’s $700 off and a great way to start off your new gaming station.

Why you should buy the HP OMEN 25L

The HP OMEN 25L is a fairly straightforward pre-built PC tower with a modern, white aesthetic. This version is run by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and displays using graphics from AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. It has 512 GB of SSD storage for your games and a terabyte of HDD storage for everything else you could ever want on your computer. Fill that space up quickly with all of your favorite games using the gigabit capable Wi-Fi 6 adapter.

How does it feel to game on the HP OMEN 25L? With 16GB of RAM, the answer is a simple, “Pretty good.” You’ll be able to happily play any game of the past year and, unless something unexpected happens, enjoy nearly all of the most anticipated titles of 2023. Chat easily with your team on your headset using the included Bluetooth 5.2 card. Keep the heat in your game and out of your hardware, as the HP OMEN 25L is cooled using both a 120mm fan and and 12mm liquid cooler. Finally, the HP OMEN 25L even comes with a keyboard and mouse so you can get into your gaming right away.

Related

So, if you’re ready for the HP OMEN 25L to enhance your gaming experience, be sure to grab one now while they are only $1,050. Again, they’re usually $1,750. Our advice on what to do with all of the money you’re going to save? Upgrade your screen with one of our selected gaming monitor deals to complete the set and return to headshot glory.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best GoPro deals for January 2023: Sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.
Best PS5 game deals for January: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $220 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.
Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch Windows laptop for $150
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2023
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best air conditioner deals for January 2023
black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720
Best appliance sales and deals for January 2023
Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.
Perfect for a kitchen, Google’s Nest Hub Smart Display is 40% off
Google nest hub night mode.
Best dishwasher deals for January 2023
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.
Best microwave deals for January 2023
KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven
Best Nest Thermostat deals for January 2023
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Best office chair deals for January 2023
staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.