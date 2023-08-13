Best Buy sale: Get an HP gaming PC with RTX 3060 for under $1,000

You don’t have to spend more than $1,000 when buying gaming PC deals to end up with a reliable machine, as there are options like the HP Omen 25L. From its original price of $1,280, it’s down to $950 from Best Buy for savings of $330 that you can use on monitor deals and video games. We’re pretty sure that this bargain will attract a lot of interest, so you’ll need to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible before stocks get sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

If you want a gaming desktop that can run the best PC games without breaking the bank, you should go for the HP Omen 25L. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs, but it will provide decent performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The machine also packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems as it’s enough to run today’s most popular titles like Fortnite and PUBG.

Once you unbox the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop, all you’ll have to do is to plug it into a power supply and connect the necessary peripherals, including your monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You won’t have to tinker with its operating system because it already comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite video games right away. For added style, the gaming PC also features HP’s Omen Light Studio, through which you can control its RGB lighting effects.

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is a tempting purchase for gamers because it’s currently on sale from Best Buy for just $950, following a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,280. If you think this machine will match your needs and if it fits your budget, you should proceed with the transaction right now. Stocks of the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop may run out at any moment, so you ‘re going to want to secure your unit before that happens.

