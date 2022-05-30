 Skip to main content
Save $280 on this HP 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 11 for Memorial Day

HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable top-of-the-line models, but its mid-range devices, such as the such as the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, are also worth every penny. The 2-in-1 is currently part of the ongoing HP Memorial Day sale with a $280 discount, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to an affordable $500 from its sticker price of $780.

The best 2-in-1 laptops provide versatility through their different forms, and that’s certainly the case with the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop. The 360-degree hinge enables easy switching among clamshell mode, tent mode, media mode, and tablet mode, so you can quickly transform the device depending on what you need for any given situation. Each form relies on the 2-in-1 laptop’s 15.6-inch touchscreen, which features HD resolution and edge-to-edge glass, and is supported by HP’s dual speakers with audio by B&O for a complete entertainment experience. The device also comes with HP’s Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, so you can join and participate in online meetings and classes.

The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB solid-state drive, which provides ample storage space for the software and files that you use the most. The 2-in-1 laptop is also equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, as noted in our comprehensive laptop buying guide. The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop isn’t as powerful as the most advanced models that are on sale in this year’s Memorial Day sales, but for the daily tasks of work or school, the device is more than capable of keeping up.

There’s not much time left before this year’s Memorial Day laptop sale draws to a close, so if you’ve been planning to take advantage of the holiday’s HP laptop deals, you better act fast, as the discounts may disappear at any moment. HP’s $280 price cut for the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is still available, bringing the device’s price down to just $500 from its original price of $780, so don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase.

