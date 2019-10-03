The release of new Surface Pro models is a sign that 2-in-1s are truly on the rise. If you want to join in on the hybrid hype without breaking the bank, jump on this deal on the HP Spectre x360 13. The best convertible 2-in-1 for 2019 is available for $250 less during the tech giant’s Fall Blowout Sale. This price cut applies to all configurations so you can pick a laptop that matches your needs at prices that meet your budget.

The most affordable option for the 13-inch HP Spectre x360 normally goes for $1,150. You can get it for as low as $900 during the HP Fall Blowout Sale. You can also choose to upgrade to the most powerful configuration and still save the same amount. This offer is better than the one included in our best laptop deals post. Hurry and place your order now before the sale is gone.

When we reviewed the HP Spectre x360, it was the best 13-inch convertible 2-in-1 on the market. It remains to be a strong contender for the title of the best laptop, and this sale just makes it more attractive. This hybrid is a great option if you are set on getting a super flexible touchscreen notebook.

The first thing you will notice with the HP Spectre x360 13 out of the box is its exotic design. HP calls it the “gem-cut” model because it is shaped to reflect light from various angles. More than for the flair, these notches also serve a function. For example, you will find a Thunderbolt 3 port and the power button safely housed on the rear notches. The bezels at the top and bottom of the display also serve as something to hold onto when in portrait mode.

And when you power up your HP Spectre x360, you will find a bright display that has excellent contrast. Our test model turned out to be a pleasure to use for both productivity and content-consumption tasks. Its color gamut was even wide enough for creative professionals. Surprisingly, this display is part of the reason why the Spectre x360 has an excellent battery life — which lasted us a phenomenal 17 hours and 36 minutes in our test.

If you are looking for a versatile portable workstation, you can never go wrong with the 13-inch Spectre x360. This convertible 2-in-1 has the power and juice to meet your everyday computing needs and then some. Get yourself one during the HP Fall Blowout Sale to save $250 on this highly flexible workhorse. Make sure to order now while this incredible HP laptop deal is live.

