We’re in the heart of the shopping holiday now, and gaming laptop Black Friday deals are here in droves. This HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $270 off right now, dropping from $1,100 to only $830. We can’t guarantee this offer will stick around for long, as the best Black Friday deals on consumer tech are selling out fast. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen from HP so far. If you have a tablet and a laptop on your Black Friday list, this deal will save you cash and get two birds with one stone.

Convertible laptops are fantastic for artists, movie buffs, and mobile gamers. The ability to switch between a tablet and a laptop, with the full benefits of both, unlocks a ton of new uses. For example, artists who work in programs like Blender and Photoshop can flip into tablet mode and use a stylus for fine-tuning the smallest details. When they’re done, they can flip back and send their files to coworkers without having to type a full email on a cumbersome touchscreen keyboard. The Spectre x360’s 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card certainly provide the power an artist needs.

The dedicated streamer will love the ability to flip the Spectre into a V shape so it can stand on its own. It’s like bringing a portable TV with you everywhere. The 13.3-inch screen makes the whole device compact without giving you a claustrophobic view of your favorite shows. The screen supports resolutions up to 1080p, so anything short of 4K will look fantastic.

Of course, we can’t forget gamers. The previously mentioned Intel i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics card are enough to support moderate games, and 8GB of RAM will let you run one somewhat demanding game at a time without slowing you down. Having a tablet and a laptop in one package lets you play traditional games and mobile games on the same device.

The Spectre x360 comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from an HP laptop. You get a 720p webcam built-in, USB and Thunderbolt ports, a fast-charging battery, and a fingerprint reader. Right now, you can get the whole package for only $830, $270 off the retail price of $1,100. Act fast before it disappears!

When does this HP Spectre x360 Black Friday deal end?

The HP Spectre x360 Black Friday deal offers a massive discount over its usual price, and that means you must take advantage until it lasts. The deal might only be available until HP has enough stocks to supply the Black Friday demand. The HP Spectre x60 is one of the best options if you have been looking for a sleek and high-end Windows laptop. It may not be the wisest decision to wait for its price to fall further, as that has a very lean chance. Therefore, it is best to act quickly and buy the laptop to ensure you get timely delivery.

With orders piling up for sellers, it’s easy for the inventory to get depleted really quickly. And, once the product goes out of stock, you are unlikely to get the same attractive deal. Delaying your decision to buy the Spectre x360 could also mean that while you still manage to get the same deal, delivery of the product may be delayed well beyond what is usually expected. In order to cut the wait, it is advised you order the HP Spectre x360 with this Black Friday deal.

Should you shop this HP Spectre x360 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Any offer you see on Black Friday should be grabbed as soon as possible. Microchips are in short supply this year, so a lot of fantastic consumer electronics deals have already sold out. To be honest, shopping on Black Friday itself is almost too late to the party at this point. Retailers started their Black Friday deals way back in October for fear of running out of stock before the official Black Friday date. If you wait until Cyber Monday, this whole product may be gone, let alone this deal.

If the deal is still around, it will likely be the same as it is today. Most Cyber Monday deals are the same as their Black Friday counterparts but rebranded for the new shopping holiday. We don’t usually see new fantastic deals pop up specifically for Cyber Monday. In any case, if you do buy the Spectre x360 today, and it gets a surprise price drop over the weekend, nothing is stopping you from canceling your order and repurchasing the better deal.

