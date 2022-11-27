 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for Cyber Monday

Briley Kenney
By
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are available to claim now and may run through Cyber Week or expire sooner, so it’s a great time to dive in and shop if you’re hunting for some great discounts. There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals to browse — so many, in fact, that you might find it difficult to sift through them all. But don’t fret — keep an eye on the feed at Digital Trends, and we’ll help you find the unmissable offers, like this deal on HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that saves you $350 off. Normally $1,250, it’s all yours for $900, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to last, so act soon. You can shop that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Just in case you’re not familiar, the best 2-in-1 laptops can swap between a traditional laptop and a tablet-style configuration — the keyboard flips back behind the display. You can also prop it up to watch streaming content, whether you’re watching YouTube videos, Netflix, or another of your favorite apps. The HP Spectre x360 is a Windows 11 machine featuring a stunning and stylish design.

Specs include a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ multitouch-enabled IPS display, an Intel Core i5 10-core, 12-thread processor with clock speeds up to 4.4GHz, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 8GB of shared memory (onboard). For storage, you get a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with options to upgrade the storage, although upgrading will cost a little more. It also features a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C. It even comes with an HP rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt pen, which is a compatible stylus. Because it has a touchscreen, offers a tablet-style configuration, and has a stylus, you could even use this computer to sketch, draw, and do graphic design work. But it’s no slouch in the performance department either if you have some work to do or want to take on other productive tasks. Casual use will be just fine on the Spectre x360, too, whether you’re browsing social media, checking your emails, or doing some online banking.

Related

There’s a lot to love about this laptop, and you’re getting it for an excellent price, thanks to this deal. But again, and we can’t stress this enough, we don’t know how long the offer is going to last. If you have any interest at all in HP’s Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get a year of Norton Antivirus for PC or Mac for $20 for Cyber Monday
The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar
This is hands down the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
This 75-inch QLED TV is under $1,000 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED, and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and drops this iPad to $270
apple ipad 10 2 air deals amazon summer sale 2020 inch hero 720x720
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, Roborock
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Cyber Monday: Save on Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub, and Nest Audio
Nest Hub Max
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just got a huge discount for Cyber Monday
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in tablet mode.
Get this 24-inch monitor for just $80 in Dell’s Cyber Monday sale
cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image