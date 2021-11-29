We’ve got a super sweet Cyber Monday air fryer deal for you right now. Normally priced at $129 and down to just $79, you can snap up the Instant Pot Vortex 10 Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for an absolutely fantastic price at Walmart right now. From one of the best kitchen appliance brands out there, this is easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals as well as one of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals we’ve seen at the moment. If you’re keen to enrich your kitchen with a great all-in-one gadget, this is the one for you. Buy it now while stocks last.

Today’s best Cyber Monday air fryer deal

Why buy:

Plenty of different features and modes

Easy to use

Large capacity

Huge time and space saver

The Instant Pot Vortex is easily one of the best air fryers out there because it does so much more than simply air fry. Encapsulating much of what the best Instant Pots do as you’d expect from the name, it’s the kind of kitchen appliance that means you simply don’t need anything else in your kitchen. That’s because it does so much that you won’t even need the hob or oven if you commit to the Instant Pot Vortex.

It has seven different features. These include the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, and even rotisserie a chicken or other food item. Want to tumble-dry smaller foods like roasted potatoes? Before using the same gadget to air fry some veggies and then bake a cake afterward? Seriously, this device does it all. It’s a dream to use because it sounds complicated but instead has incredibly simple controls. A touchscreen and display show exactly what’s going on at all times, and you can use one-touch buttons to initiate customizable programs that help you out. There’s little to no preheating time required, so you can go from frozen to cooked and ready to eat in surprisingly little time.

With EvenCrisp airflow, you get the perfect crunch and tenderness while using 95% less oil, with similarly healthy cooking possible thanks to the rotisserie feature and other options. It’s big enough to serve food for eight people too, so it’s ideal for large families or parties, or simply if you like to prepare your food ahead of schedule for the coming week. Including accessories such as a non-stick drip pan, two perforated cooking trays, a cooking rack, a stainless-steel rotisserie basket, a rotisserie spit along with forks, and a lift tool, this is a truly fantastic bargain for anyone looking to cook better and in a more enjoyable way. It’s the kind of gadget that will easily replace everything else in your kitchen, and you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

Normally priced at $129, the Instant Pot Vortex is down to just $79 right now at Walmart. Snap it up now while stocks last. It’ll change your life.

When does this Cyber Monday air fryer deal end?

Normally, Cyber Monday deals end when Cyber Monday ends — i.e., midnight. However, with global stock issues and shortages, many deals are likely to end much earlier because they’ll simply run out of stock too soon. It’s important to buy now. As research by Adobe Analytics has found, out-of-stock alerts on many websites are up by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels, meaning stuff is selling out super fast. No one wants to miss out on that super sweet bargain because they were too slow, right? Buy it now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations