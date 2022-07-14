This Roomba alternative is ridiculously cheap today

Whether you missed out on the best Prime Day Roomba deals or have been holding out for a cheaper alternative, today Walmart has got you covered. Right now, Walmart is offering the iHome AutoVac Nova for only $189, which is a HUGE $410 off from its original price of $599, saving you a mind-blowing 69% on this high-quality Roomba competitor. The iHome AutoVac Nova is great to begin with, but at this wildly low price, you definitely will not be disappointed.

It’s possible that like us, you spent all of Prime Day wondering which robot vacuum should you buy only to end up buying none of them for one reason or another. If that’s the case, you are in luck, because iHome’s AutoVac Nova is an incredible alternative that will make you just as happy as any Roomba ever could. It cleans seamlessly and automatically, thanks to its built-in laser navigation that allows for accurate and custom cleaning. You never have to empty the AutoVac Nova because it empties itself; the self-empty base provides weeks’ worth of vacuuming before you ever have to empty the bin

The AutoVac Nova also features power mopping capabilities, meaning that not only can it vacuum up all of the loose dirt but it will leave your floors looking squeaky clean. You can connect Nova to your Wi-Fi network and use voice and app control whenever you want to. The iHome Clean app allows you to manage Nova from anywhere, and you can even connect it to Google Assistant to control it with your voice.

Whether you’re figuring out how to build a smart apartment or you’re just upgrading your current robot vacuum, the AutoVac Nova from iHome is the solution you need at the best price we’ve ever seen. Don’t miss your chance to save $410 on this vacuum and mop in one, because are sure this deal is not going to last too much longer. For $189, you seriously can’t beat Walmart’s deal on this Roomba alternative from iHome.

