 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

This Roomba alternative is ridiculously cheap today

Nina Derwin
By
iHome AutoVac Nova and smartphone displaying iHome app on a white background.

Whether you missed out on the best Prime Day Roomba deals or have been holding out for a cheaper alternative, today Walmart has got you covered. Right now, Walmart is offering the iHome AutoVac Nova for only $189, which is a HUGE $410 off from its original price of $599, saving you a mind-blowing 69% on this high-quality Roomba competitor. The iHome AutoVac Nova is great to begin with, but at this wildly low price, you definitely will not be disappointed.

Buy Now

It’s possible that like us, you spent all of Prime Day wondering which robot vacuum should you buy only to end up buying none of them for one reason or another. If that’s the case, you are in luck, because iHome’s AutoVac Nova is an incredible alternative that will make you just as happy as any Roomba ever could. It cleans seamlessly and automatically, thanks to its built-in laser navigation that allows for accurate and custom cleaning. You never have to empty the AutoVac Nova because it empties itself; the self-empty base provides weeks’ worth of vacuuming before you ever have to empty the bin

The AutoVac Nova also features power mopping capabilities, meaning that not only can it vacuum up all of the loose dirt but it will leave your floors looking squeaky clean. You can connect Nova to your Wi-Fi network and use voice and app control whenever you want to. The iHome Clean app allows you to manage Nova from anywhere, and you can even connect it to Google Assistant to control it with your voice.

Whether you’re figuring out how to build a smart apartment or you’re just upgrading your current robot vacuum, the AutoVac Nova from iHome is the solution you need at the best price we’ve ever seen. Don’t miss your chance to save $410 on this vacuum and mop in one, because are sure this deal is not going to last too much longer. For $189, you seriously can’t beat Walmart’s deal on this Roomba alternative from iHome.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Prey for the Devil trailer teases an exorcism from hell

A woman screams in Prey for the Devil.

The Me Too movement begins in the first trailer for She Said

Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey in She Said.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live AirPods Pro rival are $100 today

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal is still live — Save $50 today

White beats studio buds with case against black background

Save $1,000 on the incredible LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy

An 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV hangs on a living room wall.

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

This KitchenAid mixer is $100 off during Best Buy’s week of sales

A blue KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus mixer sits on a kitchen counter mixing dough next to a flatbread pizza.

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

A Lenovo CB 3 14-inch Chromebook sits open.

Get three months of Audible Premium for FREE today

Headphones on a stack of books.

Prime Day deals have ended, but the Surface Laptop 4 is still $200 off

Front view of a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 on a white background.

You can still get a 65-inch 4K TV for only $400 at Walmart

The TCL 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is a great option for any home theater.

Best Kindle deals and sales for July 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van