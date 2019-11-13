Amazon slashes up to $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Nova and Smart Wi-Fi

The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re thinking about hosting, you can cook up sumptuous one-pot meals without the hassle of a tedious cleanup with an Instant Pot ready to be fired up. This snazzy multicooker is hands down, one of the most sought after small kitchen appliances that enable every home cook, amateur or not to save time, energy, and much-needed counter space. Now, you can also save money as Amazon slashes the prices of two top-rated Instant Pot models with discounts up to $50.

Instant Pot Duo Nova — $35 off

The Duo Nova is one of the newer models released that made it to our list of the best Instant Pots of 2019. Like the Duo, it seamlessly combines seven appliances in one with its sheer ability to function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer. And with 14 preset programs, you can take on more specific recipes to prepare soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, porridge, and multigrain among others. Not only are you guaranteed consistent and optimal results with the latest third-generation multiprocessor technology, but also cook up to 70% faster.

What really sets the Duo Nova apart is its easy seal lid that traps all the flavors, nutrients, and aromas within the food as it is cooking. As with all Instant Pots, it is UL certified with over 10 proven safety mechanisms which now includes smart steam release button on the lid. This makes it easier to release pressure manually without burning your fingers as much as it can prevent overheating. It also has a durable three-ply stainless steel bottom to ensure that heat is evenly distributed and a progress indicator to let you keep tabs on its cooking cycle.

Usually priced at $100, you can have six people fully satisfied with the Instant Pot Duo Nova’s six-quart capacity for only $65 on Amazon.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi — $50 off

Another six-quart multicooker worth considering is Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi as it adds another function to the mix. You’ll now be able to make cakes and explore a bunch of recipes with 13 smart one-touch programs to boot. The Duo Nova grants you access to the Instant Pot Alexa enabled app but more than being able to look up more than 1,000 recipes, you’ll also have the capacity to schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals through your iOS or Android device when connected to Wi-Fi. The best part is that you can do this whenever and wherever you are as this cooker hardly needs any supervision.

The Smart Wi-Fi also packs 11 safety mechanisms to back up its UL certification and to give you peace of mind. And with the option to delay startup to 24 hours, you can always bank on freshly cooked and warm food as soon as you’re ready for it. Apart from the steam rack with handles, the Duo Nova comes with, you are most likely set with the provided rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector. Cleaning up is no pain at all with just one pot and as all its components and accessories are dishwasher safe.

Gear your kitchen with the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi while Amazon has it on sale for just $100 instead of $150.

