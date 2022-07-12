Today's Best Instant Pot Solo Prime Day Deal

Prime Day deals are in full swing and that means plenty of discounts on some highly sought-after devices. In particular, we’ve spotted a great Instant Pot Solo Prime Day deal. Normally priced at $120, it’s down to just $70 at Amazon, saving you a chunky $50 off the usual price. With the same touch of class you would expect from anything Instant Pot makes, it’s a great way of making an excellent cup of joe. Here’s why you need to buy it.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot Solo Coffee Maker

Prime Day Instant Pot deals typically favor what Instant Pot is best known for — making cooking faster and easier. However, it’s also aiming to provide some of the best coffee makers. In the case of this Instant Pot Solo Prime Day deal, you get a great single-serve coffee maker. It’s designed for coffee grounds with a specially made reusable pod that activates a unique brewing process so that you can extract more flavor, aroma, and body while you brew the coffee. Alternatively, it’s also compatible with K-Cup pods, depending on how you prefer to brew.

Incorporating many of the features seen among the best single-cup coffee makers, the Instant Pot Solo Coffee Maker offers plenty of settings. A pre-infuse cycle means you can gently soak grounds in a K-Cup or the reusable pod before brewing. It’s also possible to adjust the brew strength any time you fancy a bolder cup of coffee to start your morning just right. it’s also possible to brew a single-serve of coffee in just 90 seconds if you’re in a rush. While the Instant Pot Solo Coffee Maker might not be one of the best Alexa-compatible coffee makers around, it’s certainly convenient. A choice of brew sizes can be made including eight, ten, and 12-ounce cups, with the large 40-ounce removable reservoir meaning you can brew more before you need to refill.

It’s even compact and looks fairly stylish which is pretty much what you would expect from the maker of the best Instant Pots. The has an easy-to-use interface with flat-touch sensor buttons. It takes up hardly any room on your counter while there’s room for it to fit a 16-ounce travel mug once you take out the removable drip tray. If you’re looking for a simple but delicious cup of coffee rather than one of the best espresso machines, this Instant Pot Solo Prime Day deal will scratch that itch. It’ll soon fit into your daily routine.

