Get instant savings on the Instant Pot, now $60 off

If you don’t have three hours every night to dedicate to cooking after you get home, an electric pressure cooker does wonders. The Instant Pot makes it easy to plan meals ahead and its popularity on the market indicates that it’s a favorite among cooks. Its broad range of functions affords you the versatility to make soups, stews, and specialties like coconut rice and steamed sweet potatoes, and much more. And if it has taken you a while to buy one because of the price, now is the perfect time to grab one.

Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot 8-quart 10-in-1, an elaborate version of the all-in-one cooker. This programmable pressure cooker serves as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté device, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Normally priced at $180 it is 33 percent off, bringing its price down to mere $120 and just in time for the holidays, too. This is the lowest the Instant Pot 8-quart has been since Prime Day and it will probably not be discounted until Black Friday.

For today only, the 8-quart Instant Pot is the same price as the 3-quart Instant Pot which is less than half the size. The Instant Pot 8-quart is the biggest of its model and intended for large families of six people or more. And while the 8-quart is big enough to feed the whole family, if you’re just buying it for yourself, it’s also big enough for meal prepping. You can cook enough food to last you for the week and then use the Instant Pot to reheat the food in just minutes so that you can live out your best healthy lifestyle.

Wondering how the Instant Pot can be a rice cooker and also a cake maker all-in-one? You can check out the Facebook community page for recipes, how-to’s, and more. To discover Pinterest-ready meals to fulfill your foodie needs, there are hundreds of Instant Pot meal boards to pin online. The Instant Pot is mostly praised for cooking meals that would normally take hours to make, such as lentil soup, and for making perfectly hard boiled eggs.

