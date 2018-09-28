Digital Trends
Deals

Save up to $260 on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, and Ninja appliances

Jacob Kienlen
By
best stand mixers kitchenaid artisan series

When making margaritas, cookie dough, or a healthy fruit smoothie, you’re likely going to seek the assistance of some sort of blender or mixer. Sure, you could always bust out your trusty wooden spoon or squeeze the juice from fruit with your bare hands, but isn’t it just be easier to let technology take the wheel on this one? If you’re thinking about purchasing a new blender or mixer, there are two main points to consider: Price and quality. You don’t want to break the bank, but at the same time, you don’t want to end up with something that will fall apart after its first couple of uses. Which is why JCPenny is offering steep discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers, NutriBullet blenders, and Ninja appliances for a limited time.

Mixers and blenders on sale now

This JCPenny sale is going on now until Sunday, September 30th. With huge discounts on KitchenAid appliances, Ninja Blenders, and just about everything else you need for your home and kitchen, now is a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. You can even use the promo code GOSAVE4 at checkout to receive an additional 15 percent off your purchase.

Compact blenders on sale

  • NutriBullet Blender: Normally priced at $109, this blender is now down to just $60. The NutriBullet is known for having a lot of power for its compact size. All you have to do is add fruit, and this little machine will break down seeds, stems, and skins to deliver a perfect smoothie every time.
  • Nutri Ninja Blender: Normally priced at $150, this blender is just $90 right now. This blender is basically just a more powerful NutriBullet from another well-known brand. With a 1000 watt motor, multiple blend settings, and razor-sharp blades, you can vaporize fruit, ice, and just about anything else organic in seconds.
  • NutriBullet RX Blender: Normally priced at $239, this rugged blender is now just $150. The NutriBullet RX is the biggest, baddest blender the brand has to offer. With an oversized cup and 1700 watts of power, you can even make hot soups just by blending them.

Regular blenders on sale

  • Ninja Professional Blender: Normally priced at $120, this Ninja blender is down to $90. The Ninja Professional isn’t the most powerful option on the market, but it will certainly get the job done. As long as you aren’t planning on putting rocks in it, this is a great blender for everyday use.
  • Ninja Mega Kitchen System: Normally priced at $250, this blender is just $200 right now. The Ninja Mega is basically a blender, a food processor, and a smoothie maker all rolled into one device. It even has a dough blade for making cookies, cupcakes, or pasta dough.

Mixers on sale

  • KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: Normally priced at $449, this mixer is now just $280. This stand mixer has everything you need to make pasta dough, cookies, cakes, and all of the other goodies you’ve ever dreamed of mixing. It even has a wide variety of available attachments you can purchase to help you become the ultimate chef — well, a chef at least.
  • KitchenAid Stand Mixer with attachments: Normally priced at $500, this mixer is down to $280. Other than the color, the only difference between this blender and the one above is that this one comes with a beater and a dough hook. It’s the exact same price as it is without those add-ons, so you might as well commit to the helpful accessories if you’re thinking of buying this mixer.

Go to Sale

Looking for more cool stuff? Find home appliance deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best PlayStation 4 deals and bundles for October 2018
Buying Guides

Our favorite smart wallets offer the perfect blend of style and safety

The wallets of today will not only ensure that you have a convenient place to store your money, but also that you won't lose said money, or have it stolen. These are our picks for the best smart wallets.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

The best iPhone XS Max screen protectors to safeguard that huge screen

If you love big screens, then the iPhone XS Max's huge 6.5-inch display is for you. But it won't fare well against concrete. Protect your display with the best iPhone XS Max screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

The best laptop deals for September 2018

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming PC.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon kindle 10th anniversary offer paperwhite ereader
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs, Kindles, and Fire Tablets

Amazon is offering great discounts on some of their best devices. Save big on Kindles, Fire TV, and Amazon Fire Tablets for a limited time. These prices are just as good as Prime Day and Black Friday, but they are going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen