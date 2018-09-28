Save up to $260 on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, and Ninja appliances

Share

When making margaritas, cookie dough, or a healthy fruit smoothie, you’re likely going to seek the assistance of some sort of blender or mixer. Sure, you could always bust out your trusty wooden spoon or squeeze the juice from fruit with your bare hands, but isn’t it just be easier to let technology take the wheel on this one? If you’re thinking about purchasing a new blender or mixer, there are two main points to consider: Price and quality. You don’t want to break the bank, but at the same time, you don’t want to end up with something that will fall apart after its first couple of uses. Which is why JCPenny is offering steep discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers, NutriBullet blenders, and Ninja appliances for a limited time.

Mixers and blenders on sale now

This JCPenny sale is going on now until Sunday, September 30th. With huge discounts on KitchenAid appliances, Ninja Blenders, and just about everything else you need for your home and kitchen, now is a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. You can even use the promo code GOSAVE4 at checkout to receive an additional 15 percent off your purchase.

Compact blenders on sale

NutriBullet Blender : Normally priced at $109, this blender is now down to just $60. The NutriBullet is known for having a lot of power for its compact size. All you have to do is add fruit, and this little machine will break down seeds, stems, and skins to deliver a perfect smoothie every time.

: Normally priced at $109, this blender is now down to just $60. The NutriBullet is known for having a lot of power for its compact size. All you have to do is add fruit, and this little machine will break down seeds, stems, and skins to deliver a perfect smoothie every time. Nutri Ninja Blender : Normally priced at $150, this blender is just $90 right now. This blender is basically just a more powerful NutriBullet from another well-known brand. With a 1000 watt motor, multiple blend settings, and razor-sharp blades, you can vaporize fruit, ice, and just about anything else organic in seconds.

: Normally priced at $150, this blender is just $90 right now. This blender is basically just a more powerful NutriBullet from another well-known brand. With a 1000 watt motor, multiple blend settings, and razor-sharp blades, you can vaporize fruit, ice, and just about anything else organic in seconds. NutriBullet RX Blender: Normally priced at $239, this rugged blender is now just $150. The NutriBullet RX is the biggest, baddest blender the brand has to offer. With an oversized cup and 1700 watts of power, you can even make hot soups just by blending them.

Regular blenders on sale

Ninja Professional Blender : Normally priced at $120, this Ninja blender is down to $90. The Ninja Professional isn’t the most powerful option on the market, but it will certainly get the job done. As long as you aren’t planning on putting rocks in it, this is a great blender for everyday use.

: Normally priced at $120, this Ninja blender is down to $90. The Ninja Professional isn’t the most powerful option on the market, but it will certainly get the job done. As long as you aren’t planning on putting rocks in it, this is a great blender for everyday use. Ninja Mega Kitchen System: Normally priced at $250, this blender is just $200 right now. The Ninja Mega is basically a blender, a food processor, and a smoothie maker all rolled into one device. It even has a dough blade for making cookies, cupcakes, or pasta dough.

Mixers on sale

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer : Normally priced at $449, this mixer is now just $280. This stand mixer has everything you need to make pasta dough, cookies, cakes, and all of the other goodies you’ve ever dreamed of mixing. It even has a wide variety of available attachments you can purchase to help you become the ultimate chef — well, a chef at least.

: Normally priced at $449, this mixer is now just $280. This stand mixer has everything you need to make pasta dough, cookies, cakes, and all of the other goodies you’ve ever dreamed of mixing. It even has a wide variety of available attachments you can purchase to help you become the ultimate chef — well, a chef at least. KitchenAid Stand Mixer with attachments: Normally priced at $500, this mixer is down to $280. Other than the color, the only difference between this blender and the one above is that this one comes with a beater and a dough hook. It’s the exact same price as it is without those add-ons, so you might as well commit to the helpful accessories if you’re thinking of buying this mixer.

