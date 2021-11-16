Apple fans know that you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals that you see for the company’s devices, and that includes this iPad Air Black Friday deal from Amazon. That’s because Black Friday Apple deals are always in high demand, with Black Friday iPad deals always selling out quickly. If you see an offer for an iPad that fits your budget, finalize the purchase right away.

iPad Air Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

If you’ve always wanted to buy a new iPad, or if you’ve been planning to upgrade from an older model, you should consider Amazon’s offer for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 iPad Air. The fourth-generation iPad Air is available from the retailer for $570, after a $29 discount to its original price of $599, in a deal that’s probably the best that you can get for the tablet this Black Friday.

The fourth-generation iPad Air is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best tablets, as it takes everything that’s great about Apple’s flagship tablet, the iPad Pro, but in a more affordable package. The device features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for watching streaming content and playing video games, and its performance is smooth and lag-free because the tablet’s equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip.

If you own the tablet’s predecessor, it’s time to upgrade to the latest model. When comparing the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 3, the fourth-generation iPad Air emerges victorious with its long list of features similar to the iPad Pro and more powerful processor. Meanwhile, when comparing the iPad Air 4 and iPad 2020, the fourth-generation iPad Air is superior in function, specifications, and hardware.

It’s no secret that Apple is behind some of the best tablets in the market, and the 2020 iPad Air is one of the company’s top examples. If you’re interested in owning the device, you can take advantage of Amazon’s $29 price cut for the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB version, lowering its price to $570 from its original price of $599. Stocks will surely go quickly, so if you want to secure your own fourth-generation iPad Air, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations