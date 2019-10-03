Despite the rise of capable competitors, iRobot’s lineup of robot vacuums remains tough to beat. If you fancy the idea of a Roomba scurrying around your home but are quite hesitant because of its steep price tag, don’t worry. There are various models available that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. A solid option is the iRobot Roomba 614, and it’s discounted at Walmart right now. You can score this robot vacuum for only $250 instead of the usual $379.

The Roomba 614 is the most affordable Roomba. It’s especially perfect for those new to automated cleaning and don’t want to shell out extra bucks for the bells and whistles of high-end models like the 980 or i7. Although an entry-level robot vacuum, you can count on it for excellent floor cleaning.

Similar to most Roomba models, this device comes equipped with a patented three-stage cleaning system consisting of dual multi-surface brushes, a specially designed edge-sweeping brush, and a vacuum suction. This system allows for effective pickup of dirt, from small particles to large debris. The cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to maintain close contact between the brushes and the surface it’s cleaning.

Measuring 3.6 inches in height, the iRobot Roomba 614 can easily fit under beds and other furniture. It has an iAdapt navigation technology to ensure seamless navigation and thorough cleaning on every section of the floor. The robot can even provide intense cleaning on spots that need it the most, thanks to its Dirt Detect technology that can identify concentrated areas of dirt.

A true multi-floor vacuum, it can adapt to a variety of surfaces like hardwood, tile, carpet, and linoleum. Advanced software enables it to move along walls, avoid tangles from loose cords, and get around obstacles. And with cliff-detect sensors, it can avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

This robot vacuum does not connect to the Wi-Fi and can’t be scheduled for cleaning; it simply relies on the Clean button to start cleaning. It has enough power to provide up to 90 minutes of cleaning, and when low on juice, it will automatically return to its charging dock.

Free up some time for you to take on other meaningful activities or even relax with the iRobot Roomba 614. This robot vacuum can be yours at a discounted price of $250. Order today on Walmart while in stock.

