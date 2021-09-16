Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone (128GB) — $650, was $800

When we took an in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, our reviewers loved the well-designed and colorful hardware and were especially impressed by the top-tier display. One feature you’ll love in this smartphone is its cameras. The front-facing camera, or selfie camera, is a respectable 10 megapixels, while the three cameras on the reverse side offer a range in their sensors: The ultrawide camera is 12MP, as is the wide-angle camera. But the telephoto camera is way up there with 64MP — just astounding. But the real move forward here is the ability to shoot 8K video. And you’ll also appreciate how substantial and sturdy this phone is; the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is resistant to dust. There’s also an All Day Intelligent Battery, and it’s 5G capable, so you can send and receive data at the fastest speeds and never miss a thing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB) — $750, was $1,000

As the middle child between the S21 and S21 Ultra, our review of the Galaxy S21 Plus praised its excellent-looking glass and metal body and its more-than-capable cameras. We also loved the incredible screen performance, which will wow any user. Like the standard version, there’s sharp 8K video and 30x Space Zoom, which allows professional-level photos and recordings from your phone. It’s slightly bigger than the S21, upgrading the visual experience on its 6.7-inch screen. The cameras also produce better images under low lighting than the S21. Finally, you’ll also get better performance with the Exynos 2100 chip and superb battery life, with the phone lasting for as long as two days with little use and a single day with heavy use. That’s amazing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (128GB) — $888, was $1,200

Samsung really pulled out all the stops for its top-tier Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. This is the largest of the S series, measuring a whopping 6.9 inches tall, and it runs superbly with the Snapdragon 888 chip. But where you’ll really get blown away is the camera quality — we’re talking about a 108MP high-resolution camera, with 10x hybrid optic zoom and 100x Space Zoom, and an image sensor three times larger than the S10. This is the guaranteed best way to capture the highest quality photos and videos. Moreover, this screen is so big and gorgeous that there may be no better phone on which to enjoy your favorite content or on which to game. And with 5G capabilities, you can enjoy the highest speeds and best performance.

