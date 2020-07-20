  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for July 2020

By

Given that it’s Samsung’s latest and greatest Android flagship, finding a cheap Galaxy S20 is no easy task even if you’ve already decided which of the three models — the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra — you want to buy. Discounts on these new releases are often scarce, but savvy shoppers know that there are always smartphone deals to be found for patient bargain-hunters who know where to look.

Whether you’re after Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, Galaxy S20+ deals, or Galaxy S20 Ultra deals, we’ve got them all right here. We’ve put together all the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals currently available from online retailers and service providers in one handy up-to-date list, with our picks ranging from stand-alone price cuts to exclusive carrier offers that can save you hundreds. And to help you pick the right device, we’ve also included a short run-down of the three different S20 models.

Today’s best Galaxy S20 deals

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 (Unlocked)As low as $500 with eligible trade-in, was $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 (Unlocked)$700 with activation, was $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Unlocked)$800 with activation, was $1,200
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 (Unlocked)$850, was $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (Unlocked)$1,100 with activation, was $1,400
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ (AT&T)50% off with eligible unlimited plan
$20 PER MONTH

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (AT&T)

$600 $1,200
Expires soon
Sign on with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan and score our favorite device, the Galaxy S20+ for 50% off (ringing in at just $20 per month).
Buy at AT&T
WITH ACTIVATION

Samnsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)

$1,100 $1,400
Expires soon
It's pricey, but if you want the biggest and most cutting-edge Android smartphone on the market, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is worth the price -- and this activation discount softens the hit to your wallet.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (Unlocked)

$800 $1,200
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is our favorite device of the 11th-gen Galaxy family. Activate with a carrier through Best Buy and grab one for a juicy discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (Unlocked)

$850 $1,000
Expires soon
If you don't want to activate with a carrier right away, this deal is your best bet for scoring a regular discount on the factory unlocked 5G-capable Galaxy S20.
Buy at Amazon
$15 PER MONTH WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (AT&T)

$450 $1,000
Expires soon
Like AT&T? Sign up for an unlimited plan and score the 5G-capable Galaxy S20 for just $15 per month (saving you more than 50%).
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra (Verizon)

Up to $1,000 back in bill credits
Expires soon
If you need more than one phone, Verizon is giving you up to $1,000 back in bill credits when you buy two Galaxy S20 devices. If you only need one, you can still enjoy discounts of up to $300.
Buy at Verizon
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (Unlocked)

$700 $1,000
Expires soon
Activate with one of the major carriers and enjoy a very tidy discount on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $500 with trade-in
Expires soon
Have a device to trade in? Samsung is offering arguably the best trade-in offer going on unlocked Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra devices (and you can activate with a carrier right away if you want).
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20

Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends.com

The Galaxy S20 represents the 11th iteration of Samsung’s flagship phone line. Samsung broke with previous naming conventions for this new release, with the S20 moniker referring to the year 2020 rather than the generation. It’s the smallest of the three S20 flagships (although it’s not exactly tiny with its 6.2-inch touchscreen), and it boasts a gorgeous 120Hz display, an excellent camera module, and — perhaps most importantly — 5G network connectivity.

The standard Galaxy S20 was our least favorite of Samsung’s new flagships, but it’s still a solid phone (as you’d expect from the biggest name in the Android mobile space). It’s also the most affordable and smallest device in the S20 stable, so if size and/or price has ruled out the S20+ and S20 Ultra, then finding a good Samsung Galaxy S20 deal is the obvious path you should take.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Keeping with tradition, Samsung released a plus-sized version of its newest flagship in the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+. It’s only a half-inch larger than the Galaxy S20, but the S20+ offers more than just extra screen real estate: Our review team found that the bigger device looked better, ran longer, and took better pictures than the standard S20, making it our favorite entry in the 11th-generation Samsung flagship stable when it comes to price versus performance.

In short: If you don’t mind the modern trend toward bigger phones, then the Galaxy S20+ is a clear upgrade over the standard Galaxy S20 in most respects. Better still, the up-sized Galaxy S20 isn’t that much more expensive than its smaller sibling, and since these devices often go on sale together, the ready availability of Galaxy S20+ deals makes our top pick even more attractive.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Phone makers typically release two flagships annually — a standard device along with a larger model — and in recent years, brands like Apple and Google have also offered cheaper midrange phones as alternatives to their pricier flagships. Samsung bucked this trend by releasing an even more premium flagship in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which offers some enhancements over the S20 and S20 Plus (already high-end phones in their own right). Namely, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a larger 6.9-inch display, the beefiest hardware you’re likely to find on a modern smartphone, a superb camera module, and industry-leading battery life.

Of the three flagships, our recommendation for most people looking for an upgrade over the standard Galaxy S20 is still to jump on any Galaxy S20+ deals they come across. That said, if you want the biggest and most bleeding-edge Samsung smartphone (and are willing to pay for it), the S20 Ultra’s extra juice is worth the squeeze — just be sure to take advantage of any Galaxy S20 Ultra deals you find, as these more expensive devices are often where you’ll score biggest savings.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G?

If you’re looking for a phone that can run on the new 5G data networks, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20 devices are one such line that joins a growing list of 5G-capable handsets. Just bear in mind that 5G is new technology that is still in the process of rolling out nationwide, and the availability of these next-gen networks will depend upon both your location and your chosen service provider. Even if 5G isn’t offered in your immediate area right now, it likely will be at some point, so buying a smartphone like the Galaxy S20 is still not a bad idea if you intend to take advantage of these improved data speeds in the near future.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof?

You probably know this already, but a good rule of thumb is that it’s a bad idea to let your phone go for a swim. The Samsung Galaxy S20 family is generally no exception. However, the Galaxy S20 devices do feature IP68 water resistance, meaning that these handsets are rated to survive a dip in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. If you actually need serious protection against moisture, though (such as for extended outdoor adventures), then you may want to invest in a good waterproof case that can better guard your Galaxy S20 against the elements.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Apple iPhone deals for July 2020

best iphone deals 2019

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for July 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Best smartphone deals for July 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for July 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Stride to your fitness goals with these great July 2020 treadmill deals

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

The best deals on elliptical machines for low-impact cardio workouts in July 2020

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

These are the best cheap Mac Mini deals for July 2020

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop on sale for only $729 — save $100

These are the best cheap iMac deals for July 2020

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for July 2020

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for July 2020

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The best cheap desktop computer deals for July 2020

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

These are the best Google Pixel deals for July 2020

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for July 2020

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for July 2020