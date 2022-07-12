This is the cheapest Roomba robot vacuum you can buy today

There’s no shortage of Prime Day robot vacuum deals this Prime Day, with the iRobot Roomba 692 at the top of the Prime Day discount bin. Currently, you can get the popular robot vacuum for just $180, which is a savings of $120 from its regular price of $300. If the question of whether or not the Roomba 692 is worth buying on Prime Day is weighing on your mind, consider that it’s one of the most affordable robot vacuums available, and when you combine this Prime Day discount with free shipping, the iRobot Roomba 692 is one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll come across this year.

Why you should buy this Roomba robot vacuum

It’s no secret that iRobot’s Roomba models are known the world over, as they’re capable, well-designed, and smart robot vacuums that are made with the smart home in mind. They’re always among the best robot vacuums available, and the company even offers some of the best robot vacuum mop combos too. When it comes to the Roomba 692 model specifically, it’s an incredibly affordable option, along with the iRobot Roomba e5. All of the Roomba models feature powerful suction ability, versatility in cleaning numerous floor types, and smart features that will make vacuuming your smart home something you rarely have to think about.

The smart features that headline what the iRobot Roomba 692 is capable of include voice commands, which can be accomplished by connecting it to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Also among these features is the robot vacuum’s ability to learn your daily cleaning routine and cleaning habits, allowing it to offer personalized cleaning schedules. Adaptive navigation is another bit of smarts the Roomba 692 possesses. This is made up of a full suite of advanced sensors that allows it to navigate under and around furniture. Cliff Detection will keep it from taking tumbles down stairs as well. Not only can the Roomba 692 sense household objects, but it can also sense dirt, allowing it to recognize dirtier areas of your home such as high-traffic spots.

There are a lot of great robot vacuums on the market, and if you’re uncertain what your needs are, it might do some good to research how to choose a robot vacuum. The Roomba 692 comes with a tremendous feature set for its price point, but some of the best Roomba alternatives may also be a good fit for your needs. You can check out our Neato vs. Roomba guide for some insights on another robot vacuum brand, but if you feel the Roomba 692 is right for you, you can purchase one knowing you can’t go wrong with a Roomba. Its powerful suction capabilities live up to the Roomba name, providing top-notch vacuuming ability on carpets, rugs, hardwood floors, and tile. It’s a great addition to any smart home, and makes tidying up a house with a lot of foot traffic a much more convenient endeavor.

