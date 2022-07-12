 Skip to main content
Roomba 692 robot vacuum is $120 off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Today's Best Roomba 692 Prime Day Deal

Aaron Mamiit
Families who need help in maintaining clean floors in their home shouldn’t miss Amazon’s for the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum. If you take advantage of this Roomba 692 Prime Day deal, the robot vacuum will be delivered to your doorstep for just $180, compared to its original price of $300.

As with most Prime Day deals, we’re not sure how long Amazon’s stocks of the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum will last. However, what we do know is that this Roomba 692 Prime Day deal is a steal at its lowered price, so before it gets sold out due to the purchases of other shoppers, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button.

Why you should buy the Roomba 692 robot vacuum

Shoppers who are interested in Prime Day robot vacuum deals likely also have an eye on Prime Day Roomba deals, because the iRobot-owned brand is behind some of the best robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba s9+ and the iRobot Roomba j7+. The iRobot Roomba 692 is a more affordable robot vacuum compared to these high-end models, but it’s got what it takes to keep your floor spotless at all times. With its three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, it won’t have trouble picking up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors, and its auto-adjust cleaning head changes its height depending on the surface where the robot vacuum is running.

Guides on how to choose a robot vacuum will recommend models with sophisticated sensors to prevent damage to the device and to your furniture. The iRobot Roomba 692 is equipped with such technology, with advanced sensors that allow the robot vacuum to navigate around and under objects, and to avoid falling off stairs and ledges. It also has sensors that can detect the dirtier areas around your house, such as high-traffic spots, so it can spend more time to thoroughly clean these places. Once its cleaning session is done, or once its battery is depleted, the iRobot Roomba 692 automatically returns to its docking station to recharge. It can run for 90 minutes per full charge, which should be enough time to cover several rooms in your house, if not all of them.

The iRobot Roomba 692 isn’t just a workhorse though. The robot vacuum is smart enough to learn your cleaning habits, and eventually offer customized cleaning schedules that follow your lifestyle. You also have the option of setting and initiating cleaning sessions through the iRobot Home app, or with the help of digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. With these smart features combining with its cleaning capabilities, you won’t be disappointed if you decide to take advantage of this Roomba 692 Prime Day deal.

