The best robot vacuum will clean your floors without you needing to lift a finger. That is exactly what the iRobot Roomba i7+ does. You can literally tell this Roomba to start cleaning and it will do the rest, even emptying its own dustbin. And now, Amazon and Walmart are letting you take it home without emptying your wallet. Both retail giants are dusting $150 off this top-of-the-class robot vacuum.

You can now buy the usually $1,099 iRobot Roomba i7+ at a discounted price of $950. You can even get another $50 after your Amazon Rewards Visa card application is approved. Walmart will also let you pay for it in convenient monthly installments of $93. Hurry and order now while these deals are live. For a more thorough cleaning on all surfaces, pair your robot vacuum with any of the best cordless vacuums.

Reach new levels of convenience with the iRobot Roomba i7+. This robot vacuum connects to your home network and works with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device for hands-free operation. Just use your voice to command the i7+ to clean the whole house or a specific area. You can also automate your home’s cleaning schedule through the iRobot Home app.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is an excellent addition to a smart home with large floor space. It has a persistent, multi-floor mapping system that uses embedded cameras and sensors to learn the layout of each room. This allows the Roomba i7 to determine the most efficient way to clean your floors. It also tracks which areas attract more dirt and focuses on cleaning those floors.

After each cleaning, the iRobot Roomba i7+ automatically returns to the Clean Base. This charging station is built with a powerful vacuum which sucks dust and debris out of the Roomba and into an enclosed bag. Each bag can hold up to 30 cleaning sessions, so you only need to empty it on a semi-regular basis.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ today to save yourself time to do more things other than cleaning your floors. You can now purchase this high-end robot vacuum from Amazon or Walmart at $950. That is a $150 savings on a luxury smart home device. Order now while supplies last.

September 2 marks this summer’s last shopping event. Check our Labor Day page to learn what to expect when our favorite retail stores throw their sales. You can also visit our curated deals page for the latest tech deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations