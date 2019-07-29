Share

Staying physically active during college can turn into a chore without your favorite tunes playing in the background. Motivate yourself to run around the campus with a pair of wireless sports earbuds. A budget option from one of the most trusted brands is the Jabra Elite Active 45e. You can buy a pair of this around-the-neck Bluetooth earphones for a discounted price of $80 on Amazon before school starts.

You can get the Jabra Elite Active 45e in black, mint, or navy to match your personal style. Buy yours from Amazon now to pay $20 less than its usual $100.

The Jabra Elite Active 45e is the only around-the-neck wireless earbuds under the Jabra Elite Franchise. Unlike its true wireless counterparts, the 45e has earhooks and earwings that keep it in place when you move. Enjoy a comfortable fit that stays secure throughout your workout.

Training outdoors during warm weather may turn sweaty, dusty, and sometimes wet due to summer rains. The IP67-rated Jabra Elite Active 45e is designed to be durable against these possible causes of breakage. For your further peace of mind, it comes with a two-year sweat and dust warranty.

Another feature that makes the Jabra Elite Active 45e great for outdoor training is its open-earbud design. It lets you hear ambient sound even while listening to music or taking calls. This can help keep you aware of your surroundings while running, especially on busy streets.

In terms of battery life, the Jabra Elite Active 45e wireless sports earbuds leads its true wireless brothers. It can provide up to nine hours of continuous playtime in one single charge. And when it runs out of juice, a 15-minute charge will get you up to an hour of use.

Your Jabra Elite Active 45e connects to your iOS or Android device through Bluetooth 5.0. This allows you to enable voice commands through Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. It also lets you personalize the sound through the Jabra Sound+ App.

Take your music and calls with you on your runs with the Jabra Elite Active 45e wireless sports earbuds. Order it now on Amazon for only $80 instead of its normal $100. Hurry while the deal is live.

