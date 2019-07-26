Deals

Take stunning aerial shots with the Potensic D85 drone for $270 on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
potensic d85 quadcopter drone amazon deal

If you’re itching to get that overhead shot of a stunning vista but unfortunately you can’t fly, you need to get yourself a drone. Now is the perfect time to buy one. Drones are now equipped to house (or are already housing) the best 4K action cameras and have been engineered to be even more stable despite some turbulence. The even better news is that more and more low-cost introductory drones are now available, for those who are iffy to buy an expensive one and is afraid to lose it. A great drone that comes at a great price is the Potensic D85 quadcopter.

This drone normally costs $310 on Amazon, but right now you can get it for 13% off. Start taking magnificent aerial shots for $270. You can even get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which brings the price down further to $220.

The Potensic D85 is propelled by four brushless motors with excellent flight dynamics that could fly up to 10 mph.  If you’re familiar with brushed motors, you’ll know that they are obscenely loud and require more maintenance. Brushless motors, on the other hand, are almost maintenance-free. They also consume less power, are quieter, and can stay airborne longer. The motors are powered by a 2,800mAh 7.4-volt lithium battery that when fully charged, provides a maximum of 20 minutes of flight time.

The drone’s design is kind of like a giant spider with its high legs. With its high-quality ABS plastic casing, it weighs half a kilogram and is durable enough to withstand crashing in trees.

This drone’s flight is outstanding and it’s very easy to control, which makes it perfect for beginner drone enthusiasts. With built-in GPS/global navigation satellite system module, hovering is precise and stable. It’s capable of altitude hold so you can fly it horizontally while it stays on a certain altitude.

The remote control has a spring-loaded mount where you can place your phone securely. Download the Potensic app, connect the drone to your smartphone via Wi-Fi, open the app again, and you’ll be able to see through the drone’s camera immediately.

The Potensic D85’s 1,080p camera provides a wide-angle FOV (field of vision) picture for a panoramic view of the scenery that’s in high resolution. Capture sharp and stable aerial footage even at strong wind conditions or take selfies with a bird’s-eye view.

The biggest selling point of the Potensic D85 is its Auto Return Home safety feature. If the drone loses its signal or is about to lose power, it will fly back to you automatically. There’s also a return home button on the controller that you can press manually.

The Potensic D85 quadcopter received an exceptional 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon. Customers pointed out that it is very easy to use, has seriously longer flight time than other drones, and has a great camera and overall performance for its price.

If you’re still not completely sold on this drone, you can check out these pages for our best drones of 2019, and the best cheap drones under $100. Or if you want an affordable but good action camera to attach to it, take a look at the Apeman Trawo, which is only $80 on Amazon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

HP, once largely known for PCs and printers, may have arrived late to the laptop game, but it has become a worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HP Envy 13
Deals

HP’s 72-hour flash sale drops price cuts on laptops, printers, and headsets

HP's ongoing 72-hour flash sale includes up to 61% off select products, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
haier window air conditioner walmart deals condit
Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

A broken air conditioner during the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner for under $200 on Walmart's online store today. Order by noon to get free overnight delivery.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99130 003 smartcode 913 ul deadbolt lifestyle
Deals

Amazon unlocks up to 30% discount on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

You will not worry about losing your keys again as the Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% on Amazon. We listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers charger
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58% off

If you are looking for a wireless charger, Amazon has dropped the price of several Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58%. You better hurry and check them out here while it still lasts.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy s9 plus review maps
Deals

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but its specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked (64GB) version today on Amazon for only $542.
Posted By Erica Katherina
cuisinart food processors walmart deals processor
Deals

Walmart discounts Cuisinart food processors so you can up your meal-prep game

Having a food processor can save you time and energy in prep work especially when cooking up a storm. Walmart currently has solid deals on three top-rated Cuisinart models that offer up to a 63% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
germguardian air purifier amazon deal 3
Deals

Amazon cuts 57% off the GermGuardian air purifier to help you breathe easier

If you need an air purifier, Amazon has an awesome 57% off deal with the GermGuardian 22-inch 3-in-1 full room air purifier. You can get it for only $64 from its original price of $150.
Posted By Jufer Cooper